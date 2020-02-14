Bigg Boss 13 Finale: Rashami Desai Gets Emotional As She Is Reminded Of Arhaan’s Betrayal

Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most-watched and popular reality shows on Indian television. This celebrity season was touted to be one of the most successful seasons of the show. The show will finally witness its grand finale tomorrow wherein one of the contestants will take home the trophy. But before that, all the contestants were shown their roller coaster ride of a journey inside the house which made them quite emotional. One of them was Rashami Desai who was overwhelmed after looking at her journey which was full of obstacles. She was also reminded of her complicated relationship with Arhaan Khan which makes her very emotional.

Rashami thanks her fans for their support

It is not a hidden fact that Rashami was unaware of Arhaan's previous marriage and child which was revealed to her by the host Salman Khan. She also went on to announce her split with Arhaan on the national television after learning about her betrayal. Reportedly, Rashami who turned a year older yesterday will also be showered with birthday wishes from her fans. She will also thank them for their massive support. Reportedly the Uttaran actor will also be shown some glimpses of her lovely friendship with Devoleena Bhattacharjee and her bitter-sweet relationship with Sidharth Shukla.

Arti and Sidharth were shown their glorious journey on yesterday's episode

Arti Singh and Sidharth Shukla also saw their journey in the last episode. Arti got teary-eyed by witnessing her stunning transformation on the show. Sidharth too looked extremely happy by looking at his journey. His video began with flashing 'The Epic Journey Of' onto the screen. As the video progressed, many heartfelt moments of his were screened.

Tears rolled down on Shukla's cheeks when he saw the happy time he spent with Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill and other inmates. It also showed the time when the contestants lashed out at Sidharth for his anger and behaviour. Bigg Boss also proclaimed that Sidharth Shukla has not only played this game but has also lived every moment to the fullest in the Bigg Boss 13's house.

