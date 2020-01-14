Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz Or Shehnaaz Gill - Who Will Win Elite Club Membership?

Bigg Boss 11 contestant Hina Khan has entered the house Bigg Boss house again but this time for an important purpose. The Kasauti Zindagii Kay 2 actor will be given the task to decide who out of Asim Riaz and Shehnaaz Gill is more worthy to win the membership of the Bigg Boss Elite Club. The latest episode will see both the housemates trying their best to prove their worth for the membership. However, this also earns them some brickbats from the other housemates. Hina further makes the task even more difficult when she asks both Asim and Shehnaaz, how are they better from each other.

Arti Singh was given the task to defend Shehnaaz

However, the two contestants also get help from two other housemates who will help justify their statements. While Rashami Desai was given the task to help Asim, Arti Singh came to the rescue of Shehnaaz. The episode will see Asim state that he is more worthy of the Bigg Boss Elite Club as he does not flip from one group to the other like Shehnaaz and does not become friends with anyone for the sake of his own benefit. But it seems like his friends turned enemies Sidharth Shukla and Shefali Jariwala will not agree with these statements.

Rashami accused Shehnaaz of seeking attention

Arti will defend Shehnaaz on this by stating that she definitely flipped but she did so every time whenever she did not get any respect from a group. She further states that Shehnaaz is the only contestant in the house who has always stood up for every other housemate even though they were in the opposite group. Rashami hits back at her by saying that Shehnaaz has just one game plan in the house which is just seeking attention. Hina however, says that maybe that is Shehnaaz's real personality. It will be interesting to see who amongst Asim and Shehnaaz, wins the membership of the Bigg Boss Elite Club.

