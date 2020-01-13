Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Rashami Desai's Shocking Revelation Scares Fans; Read Details

Bigg Boss 13 has always been making the top spot on the social media trends and currently, Rashami Desai has revealed something that has shocked the viewers. Bigg Boss 13 contestant Rashami Desai revealed that she once tried to commit suicide because of being tortured by the taunts of being a woman. All this happened when the acid attack victim, Laxmi Agarwal featured in the Bigg Boss 13 house. Laxmi visited the house in order to promote Deepika Padukone’s latest film Chhapaak, which is based on her life. Not only Rashmi Desai, but other contestants also spoke up about their past traumatising incidents. Read more to know about Bigg Boss 13 contestants talking about their past experiences.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra Candidly Opens Up On His Baldness, Wig, And Hair Loss

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill Is Indeed ‘Punjab’s Katrina Kaif’ And These Pictures Prove It

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill’s Drastic Physical Transformation Is A Must Watch

Bigg Boss 13 updates

Just like Rashmi Desai, Vishal Aditya Singh shared his past incidents that really shocked everyone. Vishal revealed that when he was a nine-year-old child, he was molested by three men at different instances. The Nach Baliye star credited his friend Arti Singh for giving him the courage to speak up about his own experience. Singh said he loves Arti and thanks to her, Vishal Aditya Singh could speak up. It was very shocking for the fans to her such difficult experiences that these stars have been through and they have started supporting them through posts on social media. Read more to see some fan reactions about the following incident.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz Says He Is In Love With Someone; Is He Hinting At Himanshi?

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill And Sidharth Shukla’s Pics That Will Melt Your Heart

Fan Reactions:

Rashami Desai you are just amazing and so talented...We stand by you are our Biggboss13

Winner.... Love you... — Fathima Tharmohamed (@FTharmohamed) January 12, 2020

Even housemates are now saying this our queen is pure class

Haters doob maro(laughing emoji)

I think they need burnol badly

We love you Rash

#PeoplesChoiceRashami@TheRashamiDesai https://t.co/sGF99Q9obt — nikita_balani#JeetegiTohRashamiHi (@nikitabalani10) January 12, 2020

Sending lots of love & blessings for #VishalAdityaSingh

His muh dikhayi was heart touching

It takes a whole lot of courage to confess it in front of people like SS who makes fun of others

You are an honest & respectful man

Respect you

Hats off #VishalAdityaSingh(Mr.All-Rounder) — Abhilasha Roy (@AbhilashaRoy19) January 11, 2020

Picture Courtesy: Rashami Desai Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.