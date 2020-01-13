The Debate
Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Rashami Desai's Shocking Revelation Scares Fans; Read Details

Television News

Bigg Boss 13 contestants Rashmi Desai and Visham Aditya Singh spoke about their past. Read more to know about these contestants talking about their hardships.

Written By Sahil Mirani | Mumbai | Updated On:
bigg boss 13

Bigg Boss 13 has always been making the top spot on the social media trends and currently, Rashami Desai has revealed something that has shocked the viewers. Bigg Boss 13 contestant Rashami Desai revealed that she once tried to commit suicide because of being tortured by the taunts of being a woman. All this happened when the acid attack victim, Laxmi Agarwal featured in the Bigg Boss 13 house. Laxmi visited the house in order to promote Deepika Padukone’s latest film Chhapaak, which is based on her life. Not only Rashmi Desai, but other contestants also spoke up about their past traumatising incidents. Read more to know about Bigg Boss 13 contestants talking about their past experiences. 

Bigg Boss 13 updates

Just like Rashmi Desai,  Vishal Aditya Singh shared his past incidents that really shocked everyone. Vishal revealed that when he was a nine-year-old child, he was molested by three men at different instances. The Nach Baliye star credited his friend Arti Singh for giving him the courage to speak up about his own experience. Singh said he loves Arti and thanks to her, Vishal Aditya Singh could speak up. It was very shocking for the fans to her such difficult experiences that these stars have been through and they have started supporting them through posts on social media. Read more to see some fan reactions about the following incident.  

Fan Reactions:

Picture Courtesy: Rashami Desai Instagram

 

 

