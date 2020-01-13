Bigg Boss 13: Vishal Aditya Singh Opens Up About How He Was Molested As A Child

The last episode of Bigg Boss 13 was a special one as the acid attack survivor and motivational speaker Laxmi Agarwal entered the Bigg Boss house to promote Deepika Padukone's upcoming film Chhapaak, which is based on her life.

In honour of their special guest, some of the contestants in the house decided to share their darkest moments in life with everyone else. That is when fans got to know the traumatic life experiences of Bigg Boss 13 contestants Rashmi Desai and Vishal Aditya Singh.

Vishal Aditya Singh and Rashmi Desai share the darkest moments in their lives

After Laxmi Agarwal entered the house, Rashmi Desai and Vishal Aditya Singh decided to share their own tragic and dark moments in their life. Rashmi revealed that when she was young, she had tried to kill herself as she was made to feel like she was a burden due to being a girl. She also shared that she belonged to a poor family and was often taunted by them for being a girl. The actor revealed that even her education was being questioned and she began to feel like it was a crime to be a girl.

That was when she made the mistake of eating some poison. However, she called her aunt soon after and was rushed to a hospital. After that incident, Rashmi revealed that many others had tried to break her but she never again game up.

Before Rashmi's story, even Vishal Aditya Singh spoke about his dark past. He said that when he was a child, he was molested by three men. He formed a hatred for men and when he told his father about this, he was beaten up.

Vishal further stated that it happened to him thrice when he was between the ages of 9 and 11. He also revealed that he formed a fear of people and developed shortcomings. He could not even trust his own father as he would hit him if he spoke the name of the person who had seen it all happen.

Vishal added that he could not study and he had distanced himself from everyone. He lacked a lot of skills and only played.

The actor added that he would only play as no one molested him on the field. He spoke about how he hailed from a village and could not speak proper Hindi or English, then revealed that he was a laughing stock when he first reached Mumbai and could not land a job. He even talked about how he beat up the molesters when he was older.

Vishal revealed that when he was 17 or 18, he beat two of the men up. When people asked him why he hit them, he would just tell them to ask the molesters.

Later, Laxmi Agarwal interrupted his story and said that sometimes the problem was that their own parents shook their faith when they revealed things to them.

