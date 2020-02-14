Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz Flaunts His Abs Amidst Much Fan Frenzy; Watch Video

Bigg Boss 13 has been of one of the most fascinating, as well as controversial seasons amongst the previous reality shows. However, the show is coming to the end and the audience is waiting with much curiousness to see who finally takes the trophy home. But before that, the contestants were shown some glimpses of their glorious journey on the show.

The upcoming episode will see finalist Asim Riaz witnessing his journey on the show. The reality show has literally given a new identity to Asim as he has garnered enviable popularity. The upcoming episode will be even more special for his fans as the model will take off his t-shirt and flaunt his sculpted body which often sets the hearts of his fans racing.

Asim is praised immensely while witnessing his journey

The promo which was released recently sees Asim acknowledging all his fans who get into a frenzy as he occupies the stage. Bigg Boss soon praises him for his extraordinary journey on the show. The viewers can see Asim being lauded for making a prominent mark on the show. He is also touted as one such contestant who has climbed the ladder of success gradually.

Asim was recently supported by John Cena

Due to his wonderful stint on the show, Asim is not only garnering support from India but a few popular global stars have also showcased their support for him. Recently, American wrestler and actor John Cena also came in support of the contestant with an Instagram post which was a huge treat for his fans. Not only that, Asim has been garnering a lot of support from some ex-Bigg Boss contestants too. Some previous contestants of the show like Guauhar Khan, Sana Khan, Shilpa Shinde and Ajaz Khan are also lending their support for Asim. Are you excited to see who will win Bigg Boss 13? Let us know in the comments section.

Image Courtesy: Big Headlines YouTube Channel

