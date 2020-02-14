Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz's Whopping Net Worth Details Will Leave You Stumped!

Bigg Boss 13’s popular contestant Asim Riaz’s journey on the show has been nothing but a roller-coaster ride. Asim Riaz is a model by profession and has reportedly featured in many TV commercials like Blueberry, B’lue, Numero, Uno and many more. He has also featured in a fighting scene in the Varun Dhawan starrer Main Tero Hero. An online portal has allegedly revealed some details about Asim Riaz's income.

Asim Riaz's Net Worth

Asim’s transformation on Bigg Boss 13 has been very impressive, according to fans. From being an underdog in the show, he has risen to be one of the most promising contestants of this Bigg Boss season. The portal states that Asim Riaz, in 2020, has a total net worth of approximately a whopping Rs. 10 crores approximately. Before his stint in Bigg Boss 13, the portal suggests that he has taken up several modelling assignments for popular brands.

Asim Riaz’s journey on 'Bigg Boss 13'

The model is currently a part of the most controversial reality television show i.e Bigg Boss 13. As he entered the house, he was regarded as the ‘Vanilla boy’ of the house. His equation with the housemates has changed a lot in these four months. At first, Asim Riaz was friends with Sidharth Shukla. However, gradually, as the show progressed, his relationship with Sidharth turned sour and the two haven't been on talking terms since a long time.

Asim Riaz also shared an amazing bond of friendship with Shefali Jariwala when Himanshi Khurana was in the house. However, later even his friendship with Shefali Jariwala ended on a bad note. Currently, he is good friends with Rashami Desai on the show. He has also confessed his feelings for Himanshi Khurrana. Himanshi too was seen admitting her feelings for him during one of the recent episodes.

In totality, Asim Riaz's transformation has been commendable inside the Bigg Boss 13 house. He has garnered a humungous fan following including the likes of Gauahar Khan and Shilpa Shinde. Interestingly, celebrated wrestler and superstar John Cena also gave a shout-out to Asim Riaz twice on his Instagram page. Fans are desperately waiting to know will he win the Bigg Boss 13 trophy.

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

