Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla’s Fan Rejoice His Glorious Journey On The Show

Bigg Boss 13's finale is just a day away and the audience is eagerly waiting to see who will finally lift the BB 13 trophy. The show has entertained the audience and viewers for more than four months now. The audience and viewers have seen many ups and downs in the BB House. Recently, two among the top six finalists, relieved their journey in the last episode, during which, Arti Singh and Sidharth Shukla got very emotional. Sidharth's die-hard fans lauded his glorious journey after yesterday's episode. The Balika Vadhu actor's fans are leaving no stone unturned to make him the ultimate winner of the show.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Gets Emotional After Watching His Journey In The House

Sidharth became emotional after seeing his journey

Sidharth's journey traced all his trials and tribulations inside the Bigg Boss house. The video showcased his fond memories with contestants like Asim Riaz and Shehnaaz Gill. The journey video also traced some of his iconic dialogues from the show. Check out some of the tweets by his fans.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Arti Singh's Fans Laud Her Glorious Journey On The Show, Watch

'SidHearts' have been lauding his journey on the show

One and only to deserve to be win🏆❤#SidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/VkXL0CTdHK — Ankita Singh (@AnkitaS06937002) February 13, 2020

"Hum Khelte H jitne k lite"



"Hum b Vote kar rahe #SidharthShukla ko jitane k liye"



Pls guys Keep Voting for My Hero🙈🙈🙈#SidharthShuklaForTheWin @sidharth_shukla #VoteForSidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/3VC8Id975W — Sejal ❤ Sidharth 🙈 SidJal (@Sidjal_1230) February 14, 2020

Ab toh sid champ nein bhi boldiya vote bhi karna keep voting guys#VoteForSid #SidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/8i6E42pW1x — Sidharth shukla Fan Club♥️ Ayaan (@Siddhar46618643) February 14, 2020

His Shining Eyes

His Charming Smile

His Magical personality

His loyalty and His Dialogues

Made me The Biggest Fan Of #SidharthShukla#BiggBoss13#BB13Finale pic.twitter.com/IZQFpm7uR8 — SaMEEr BisHt (@SaMEErB62806279) February 13, 2020

We all gonna miss him after 1 day! His smiles his jokes his dialogues !

Make him win #SidHearts ! Vote vote vote! Such a humble person! #SidharthKeAsliFans #SidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/NF7zYbMflA — SUBHAM PAIWAL (@Dad_rockstar_) February 14, 2020

The words said by @BiggBoss for #SidharthShukla outlines his MODESTY 💕



He befriended an unpopular individual like Asiim & loved him like a younger brother.



Unlike a snob, he was just being a boy next door who loves to move around in shorts! 😂#SidharthShuklaForTheWin 🔥🏆 pic.twitter.com/b7oTs1IFaz — Sweetu 🔥♥️ (@Swweettu) February 14, 2020

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Watch Sidharth's Unmissable Reaction As Shehnaaz Invites Him To Her Wedding

Image Courtesy: Sidharth Shukla Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.