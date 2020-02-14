The Debate
Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla’s Fan Rejoice His Glorious Journey On The Show

Television News

Bigg Boss 13 finalist Sidharth Shukla's fans recently took to his social media to celebrate his glorious journey on the show. Check out the beautiful tweets.

Written By Shreshtha Chaudhury | Mumbai | Updated On:
bigg boss 13

Bigg Boss 13's finale is just a day away and the audience is eagerly waiting to see who will finally lift the BB 13 trophy. The show has entertained the audience and viewers for more than four months now. The audience and viewers have seen many ups and downs in the BB House. Recently, two among the top six finalists, relieved their journey in the last episode, during which, Arti Singh and Sidharth Shukla got very emotional. Sidharth's die-hard fans lauded his glorious journey after yesterday's episode. The Balika Vadhu actor's fans are leaving no stone unturned to make him the ultimate winner of the show. 

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Gets Emotional After Watching His Journey In The House

Sidharth became emotional after seeing his journey

Sidharth's journey traced all his trials and tribulations inside the Bigg Boss house. The video showcased his fond memories with contestants like Asim Riaz and Shehnaaz Gill. The journey video also traced some of his iconic dialogues from the show. Check out some of the tweets by his fans. 

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Arti Singh's Fans Laud Her Glorious Journey On The Show, Watch

'SidHearts' have been lauding his journey on the show

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Watch Sidharth's Unmissable Reaction As Shehnaaz Invites Him To Her Wedding

Image Courtesy: Sidharth Shukla Instagram

 

 

