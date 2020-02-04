Bigg Boss 13: Celebs Are Torn Between Team Asim Riaz & Team Sidharth Shukla On Twitter

Bigg Boss 13 is inching closer to its finale. Bigg Boss 13 has also become the most successful seasons of all times. The house is full of unexpected twists and turns as well as some intense rivalries amongst the housemates. This season saw some of the contestants garnering immense popularity. Two of such contestants are inevitably Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz.

The friends turned foes have been rivals of each other for quite some time now. The two have also amassed an enviable fan-following on the social media which also leads to nasty fan wars. There are also some well-known celebs, who have been ex- Bigg Boss contestants, who have come out in support for these two promising contenders. Let's take a look at who is Team Sidharth and who is Team Asim.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Mastermind Vikas Gupta Reveals Shehnaaz Gill Will Not Be Evicted Today

Celebs in support for Sidharth Shukla

Sidharth has been one of the most talked-about and a promising contestant right from the beginning of the show. There is thus, no denying that the Balika Vadhu actor has got some die-hard fans who cannot wait to see him lift the trophy. But there are also celebs which include some ex-Bigg Boss contestants too who do not fail to root for him. Some of them include Vindu Dara Singh, Kamya Punjabi, Dolly Bindra, Priya Malik and many others. They have extended their support towards Sidharth on Twitter umpteen times.

Hats off to ur patience.. more power n strength to you my friend @sidharth_shukla #PureHeartSid — Kamya Punjabi (@iamkamyapunjabi) January 27, 2020

The more I watch #BB13 the more I begin to like Sid (I'm still a few episodes behind). Yes, he has his shortcomings but who doesn't? Buraiyan hain usme, lekin woh bura nahi hai! — Priya Malik (@PriyaSometimes) February 2, 2020

Jitna finale paas aa raha hai utna #SidharthShukIa strong nazar aa raha hai..No one close to him @BiggBoss @ColorsTV — Sambhavna Seth (@sambhavnaseth) January 31, 2020

Celebs in support for Asim Riaz

Asim has had an astounding journey on the show. His evolution has been impressive than many other contestants. Apart from garnering numerous fans, he has also got the support of some celebrities. Some of them are Akshaye Khaana, Meera Chopra, Gauahar Khan, Bandgi Kalra and Ajaz Khan. These celebs have been very vocal about their thoughts on Asim and his journey in Bigg Boss 13. Take a look at some of their tweets below.

i think @CastingChhabra should launch @imrealasim. Its time to take a Brave action. All Asim fan do you agree ?Aint all ears up to hear and see in BB House ? If you agree, tag @CastingChhabra and show him the pictoral form of audition with him. and his Amazing pic #AsimForTheWin pic.twitter.com/69TyjlWvWJ — Ajaz Khan (@AjazkhanActor) February 3, 2020

I want either Shehnaz or Asim to win !! #AsimForTheWin #ShehnazKaur — Bandgi Kalra (@BandgiK) February 1, 2020

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai Hears Shocking Details About Arhaan Khan, Calls It Quits

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13 Written Update February 03, 2020 | Vishal Aditya Singh Evicted From BB House

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.