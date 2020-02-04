Bigg Boss 13 Written Update February 03, 2020 | Vishal Aditya Singh Evicted From BB House

Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most-watched and entertaining reality shows on Indian television. This celebrity season is turning out to be a blockbuster. Last night’s episode was full of drama. Read ahead to know what happened in the episode-

Bigg Boss 13 – February 03, 2019 written update

The episode started as Salman Khan welcomed everyone to the house and then gave a glimpse of what happened when the cast of Malang, Disha Patani, Kunal Kemmu, and Aditya Roy Kapur entered the house. Kunal Kemmu sang a song from the film for the housemates while they enjoyed the performance. Later, Kunal told everyone about #SidArti trending on social media and made the two, Siddharth and Arti, recreate the Aashiqui 2 pose while Aditya sang the song. Even Kunal Kemmu did the dance with Shehnaaz Gill.

Salman then visited the housemates through Me-TV and talked with the housemates about the task that team Malang did with them. Salman had a fun conversation with Paras, Siddharth, and Shehnaaz. Salman then moved onto Shehnaaz's brother, Shahbaaz and everyone had a good laugh when he mimicked Siddharth Shukla. Salman Khan burst out laughing on account of all the madness in the house. Salman then showed a clip of Shehnaaz talking to the crow and some more laughter followed.

Next up, the cast of Malang joined Salman on stage and they indulged in some fun banter as Salman revealed what Aditya did during the shoot of one of his films. Anil Kapoor then had a request for Salman as they made him say the movie dialogues in Dabangg style. They all bid goodbye to the housemates and Salman had another task where the housemates had to talk about contestants who they think have been used inside the house and thrown away and had to actually throw away toilet papers in the trash can for their name.

Salman then welcomed Dhwani Bhanushali and introduced her new song to all. Salman returned to the housemates, and this time, with the intention to name the contestant who will get evicted this week and in a surprising turn of events, he named Shehnaaz Gill. No one was ready to believe that she was going and everyone remained seated, hoping to see Salman return for another announcement. The door then opened and she starts bidding everyone goodbye and housemates turned emotional, but the door then closed once again. Rashami and Shehnaaz hugged each other and broke down.

Salman returned after all and talked to the housemates. He finally announced Vishal's eviction, bidding goodbye to the housemates. Siddharth talked about duties to Asim and they got into an argument over the same. Everyone discussed house duties and Siddharth and Shehnaaz got into an argument over utensils and she indulged in some fun banter.

