Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai Hears Shocking Details About Arhaan Khan, Calls It Quits

Bigg Boss 13 has been witnessing more and more drama now that the show is heading towards the season finale. In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 13, contestant Rashami Desai was heard talking to her connection Devoleena Bhattacharjee about her relationship with ex-contestant Arhaan Khan. Rashami even spoke about closing the chapter with him.

Rashami Desai calls it quits?

Rashami Desai is considered to be one of the strongest contestants in the Bigg Boss house. She was seen indulging in a romantic relationship with her fellow contestant Arhaan Khan. Arhaan later got evicted from the show, which seems to have made the couple distant from each other.

In the most recent episode of Bigg Boss 13, Rashami Desai and her connection Devoleena Bhattacharjee were seen discussing him. The discussion came in after Salman Khan spoke about Arhaan Khan and the conversation he had with Himanshi Khurana outside the house. Have a look at the Weekend Ka Vaar video here.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee told Rashami that Arhaan was only using her for fame, game and money. She also spoke about Arhaan’s family living in Rashami’s house and about him consulting some kind of astrologer outside the house. Rashami replied to this by saying that she wants to finish it now. She also ridiculed the astrologer topic altogether.

Rashami Desai “ready to mingle”?

In the latest promo of Bigg Boss 13, Rashami Desai was asked about her relationship status. She said that she does not see a future with Arhaan Khan anymore. She added that she is done and there is no exception to that. She was later asked if that means that she is ready to mingle. Soon after, she was linked with Sidharth Shukla indirectly. Have a look at the promo here.

Image Courtesy: Arhaan Khan Instagram

