Bigg Boss 13 | Written Updates For December 03, 2019 | Twist In The Nominations

Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most-watched and entertaining reality shows on Indian television. This celebrity season is turning out to be a blockbuster. Last night’s episode was full of drama. Read ahead to know what happened in the episode-

Bigg Boss 13 – December 03, 2019 written update

Last night’s episode started with Rashami, Shefali Jariwala, Asim, and Himanshi talking about the ration and decided to confront Siddharth Shukla about the same. Rashami said that Siddharth took the rationing decision individually, without asking anyone. Next morning, housemates woke up to the song, Swag Se Swagat. Early in the morning, Paras, Shehnaaz, and others spoke about having tea. Rashami went to make tea and called Asim for help. She asked for packets of milk from Shehnaaz, who gave two packets of milk to Rashami. But, some housemates stopped Shehnaaz from doing so. Rashami got irked about it and got into an ugly spat with Siddharth Shukla. Other housemates also barged in. At the end of the fight, Siddharth said that tea won’t be made anymore, because of which Asim went and confronted him. After this argument, Paras and Arhaan spoke about Paras’s girlfriend, Akanksha. He further said that he broke up with her because of Siddharth Shukla. Mahira, Paras, Shehnaaz, and Siddharth had a discussion about the same.

Later, Hindustani Bhau tried to advise Siddharth Shukla to work on his aggressive behaviour. They also spoke about the game going on inside the house. Asim tried to flirt with Himanshi and called her cute. After that, Rashami said that there are fewer parathas. Asim confronted Siddharth, and he asked Asim to tell Mahira directly. Mahira said that it was not her headache to which Asim said that she should have made extra ones. This led to a minor tiff between the housemates. Rashami is accused of stealing the luxury budget items on purpose, which she denies.

Next, it was time for nominations. In the beginning, Siddharth, Shehnaaz, Shefali Bagga, Arhaan, and Arhaan were declared safe from the week’s nominations. As Siddharth is the captain of the house, he is asked to name a few contestants, time to time, whom he wants to nominate. The nominated housemates had to stay down at the swimming pool until further notice. The first buzzer rang and Siddharth nominated Asim between Asim and Mahira. With the next buzzer, Siddharth nominated Himanshi and Shefali Jariwala. He nominated Rashami next. After that, Siddharth nominated Paras and saved Arti that surprised everyone.

Shehnaaz said that she is very hurt by this decision of Siddharth and Mahira explained to her not to doubt Siddharth’s plans. Shehnaaz also said that she won’t talk to Siddharth again. Arti informed Siddharth that Shehnaaz is very angry with him. Siddharth went and confronted Shehnaaz, and asked her why she was angry with him. She said that she had no idea he would flip in that manner. Shefali Jariwala and Rashami spoke about how Shehnaaz has a problem with every girl who is close to Siddharth. Meanwhile, Siddharth tried to sort things out with Shehnaaz. Shehnaaz finally went and spoke to Siddharth. They also had a discussion about the nominations. Later on, Bigg Boss allowed the nominated housemates to return inside the house. Stay tuned.

