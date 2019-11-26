The Debate
The Debate
Bigg Boss 13: Fans Disapprove Of Sidharth Shukla And Rashami Desai; Prefer 'SidNaaz'

Bollywood News

The promo for Bigg Boss 13 shows Sidharth Shukla in a romantic scene with Rashmi Desai. However, fans dislike this and was Sidharth to be with Shehnaaz instead.

Written By Siddharth Iyer | Mumbai | Updated On:
bigg boss 13

Last week Bigg Boss 13 was all about the fights and conflicts. Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz's fight was one of the most viral moments from all of Bigg Boss 13. However, it seems that the show is now shifting its focus from fights to romance. Recently, Asim's apparent admiration for Himanshi was spotted by Arti and it seems that Sidharth's romantic side is also going to be in full display in the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 13

Sidharth Shukla to romance Rashami Desai

Read|Bigg Boss 13: #HimSim In The Air; Asim Riaz Confesses Love For Himanshi Khurrana?

Af first this romance might seem completely out of the blue for most viewers of Bigg Boss 13. Rashami and Sidharth have been rivals in the show for quite a while. However, in a promo for the next episode of Bigg Boss, it seems that the show wants the two to go in a different direction with their relationship.

In the promo, the entire houseful of contestants is shown a romantic scene from the show Dil Se Dil Tak, which starred Sidharth and Rashami. Seeing the two rivals in such an intimate and romantic scene shocked the other housemates and the fans who watched the promo. Further, the house also asks the two to reenact the intimate scene and perform it live in front of everyone. The two do as they as told and recreate the scene, showcasing the chemistry that exists between them. 

Read|Bigg Boss 13: Hindustani Bhau's Wife Files Complaint, Asks Media To Avoid 'fake Relatives'

However, fans online are not very supportive of Sidharth and Rashami's romantic direction. Many fans believe that Sidharth and Shehnaaz Gill make a much better couple and that forcing a romance between Sidharth and Rashami is unrequired. Fans who disapproved of the scene voiced their opinion on Twitter. For those unaware, Sidharth and Shehnaaz have formed a strong bond over the course of the show and have garnered a large fan following who supports them as a couple. Below are a few disapproving fan reactions to Sidharth and Rashmi's romance.

Read|Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill Turns Into An 'English Teacher', Leaves Twitter In Splits

Read|Bigg Boss 13: The New Promo Features A New Love Affair Between Siddharth And Rashmi
 

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
