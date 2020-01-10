Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz's Brother Umar Slams Paras Chhabra; Says 'Saari Hawa Nikal Gayi'

Bigg Boss 13 house has become a massive entertainer for the audiences. The television show has got fans glued to their television screens. In one of the recent episodes, it was shown that the captaincy task was cancelled because of Paras Chhabra, Asim Riaz, and Mahira Sharma. In the task, Asim was fighting for Rashami Desai’s captaincy. On the other hand, Mahira and Paras were battling for Asim and Paras' captaincy.

Paras Chhabra wanted to become the captain and hence asked Asim to burn Rashami Desai’s photo. However, Asim wanted Rashami to become the captain and therefore asked Paras to go ahead and burn his photo. Neither of them came to a decision which led to the cancellation of the task. Since these three contestants ruined the task, they were punished by Bigg Boss and were commanded to do all the household chores until the next captain is appointed.

After the Bigg Boss 13 episode was over, Asim Riaz’s brother Umar Riaz took to Twitter to a take dig at Paras Chabbra. In the tweet, he made fun of Paras who brags to be a strong player in the Bigg Boss 13 house. He was also seen praising Asim to have a strong stand.

Have a look at Umar Riaz’s tweet here:

#Asim was very clear who he wants the captain but #paras was so scared that majority will not vote him if he stands against #rashmi. The guy who always brags to be a strong player, aaj saari hawa nikal gayi. Thats his reality! Unchi dukaan phike pakwaan! #AsimRiaz — umar riaz (@realumarriaz) January 8, 2020

In one of the previous episodes of Bigg Boss 13, when Paras Chhabra allegedly abused Asim’s sister. Taking to Twitter, Umar had lashed out at Paras. Check out his tweet here.

Paras again showed his class today that he is nothing less than a pile of sh*t! Got sh** in his mind and even talk sh**! Lucky enough that asim didnt punch him.Need too much patience to handle this guy. Keep your patience bro these bullies will fall like houseofcards! #AsimRiaz — umar riaz (@realumarriaz) December 21, 2019

