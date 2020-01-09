Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz, Paras Chhabra, And Mahira Sharma Face Wrath Of 'Bigg Boss'

Colors TV's Bigg Boss 13, seems to have hit the right chord with the viewers, who are hysterically engaging with the Bigg Boss 13 contestants' antics on social media. The show, hosted by Salman Khan, is again the talk of the town due to Asim Riaz, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma's adamant behaviour, during the captaincy task.

Here is all you need to know about the captaincy task and more.

Asim Riaz, Paras Chhabra, and Mahira Sharma create a ruckus and get punished by Bigg Boss

In Wednesday's episode of Bigg Boss 13, the housemates had a gala time, with all Bigg Boss 13 contestants engaged in making their friends the captain of the house. While Asim Riaz was seen supporting Rashami Desai, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma supported Paras Chhabra for becoming the captain of the house.

Following which, the three engaged in a fight, where they failed to choose two contestants for the competition of captaincy. The fighting and planning led to the captaincy task getting cancelled.

This irked Bigg Boss who blamed Asim Riaz, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma for the cancelled captaincy task. Bigg Boss even went ahead and reprimanded the three with a shocking punishment.

Bigg Boss 13 contestants Asim, Paras and Mahira punished with household chores

Bigg Boss punished Asim Riaz, Paras Chhabra, and Mahira Sharma, by asking them to continue performing all the household chores until his next orders. Usually, nominating the three contestants for a week would be the punishment Bigg Boss might have resorted to, but making them perform housework till the next announcement seems to an interesting punishment indeed.

