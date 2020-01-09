Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana Wants Either Asim Riaz Or Shehnaaz Gill To Win The Show

Bigg Boss 13 has become a massive entertainer for the audiences. The television show has got fans glued to their television screens. Himanshi Khurana was one of the wild card entrants of the Bigg Boss 13 house. Unfortunately, due to fewer votes, she got evicted from the house. In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Himanshi Khurana revealed that if not Asim Riaz she wants the 'Punjab ki Katrina Kaif' aka Shehnaaz Gill to win the show.

During a recent interview, Himashi was asked how her life has been after Bigg Boss 13, to which she replied saying that she got evicted suddenly, she had no idea what was happening outside. After coming outside in the real world she was amazed by the kind of love fans has showered on her friendship with Shefali and Asim. However, she was also shocked to know that there is a section who have taken them negatively.

When she was asked about a recent episode where Shehnaaz Gill told Paras Chabra that if she wanted to be jealous, it would be of someone like Himanshi and not Mahira. Reacting to this, Himanshi Khurana said that she felt good about it. If not Asim Riaz, then she would want Shehnaaz to win the show. Himanshi added that she doesn’t know the way Bigg Boss 13 is going right now, but she has her doubts.

However, according to her, when she has to judge purely on the basis of growth and personality of a person, then Asim Riaz deserves to win the Bigg Boss 13 title. In case, if that doesn’t happen then she hopes that the title goes to Shehnaaz as she is playing an entertaining game. After Himanshi’s exit from the house, she has been rooting for Asim Riaz because of her closeness with him. Asim Riaz also confessed about his feelings for her in there Bigg Boss 13 house. Stay tuned for further updates about Bigg Boss 13.

Image Courtesy: Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill, Himanshi Khurrana in stills from Bigg Boss 13

