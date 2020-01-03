The Debate
Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz’s Brother Umar Riaz Slams Sidharth Shukla Post Their Fight

Television News

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz's brother Umar Riaz recently lashed out at Sidharth Shukla post his fight with Asim. He also criticized Arti Singh and Shefali

Written By Shreshtha Chaudhury | Mumbai | Updated On:
bigg boss 13

Just when everyone thought that Rohit Shetty's advice to Bigg Boss 13 contestants Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla would pacify their massive fights inside the house, the two once again lashed out at each other in the latest episode, during the captaincy task. Their fight has also divided the netizens on social media. While some fans are bashing Sidharth for targeting Asim with the 'cry baby' tag, the others are criticizing Asim for dragging Sidharth's late father into the fight. There are divided trends like '#AlwaysByYourSideSid' and '#StopPortrayingAsimNegative' which are dominating Twitter. Their fights have also led several celebrities like Vindu Dara Singh, Gauahar Khan and Kamya Punjabi giving out their opinion on their ongoing fight. 

Umar Riaz accuses Sidharth of wanting to bring out Asim's ugly side

Asim Riaz's brother Umar Riaz is quite active on social media and never fails to voice his opinion on the show. He recently took to social media to react to the ongoing fight between Asim and Sidharth in the latest episode. He took a slight dig at Sidharth for targeting his brother. He took to his social media to reveal that Sidharth is planning a very well game. He further accuses Sidharth of trying to get the dirty side of Asim out in front of the viewers. 

Umar warns all the housemates to not take Asim lightly

Umar also hinted that contestants Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra are also supporting Sidharth in his game against Asim. However, he added that Asim is a well-contained person and knows how to get good control over himself. He also stated that his brother knows when to give back and when to remain silent. He also warns them of not taking Asim lightly. Umar also lashed out at housemates Arti Singh and Shefali Jariwala who supported Sidharth and lashed out at Asim during the fight. He takes a jibe at both of them calling them unreal and tells that they are laughing at all the lame jokes, Sidharth is cracking. 

