'Bigg Boss 13' Contestant Asim Riaz's Memorable Moments Inside The House

After entertaining the audience for a successful five months, Bigg Boss 13 marked its end on television. After being locked in the Bigg Boss house for several months, Sidharth Shukla has finally emerged as the winner, defeating Asim Riaz and Rashami Desai.

While there are many contestants who left no stone unturned to entertain the fans, it was Asim Riaz who had one of the most stunning evolution on the show. The model who entered as an underdog went on to become one of the most promising contestants of the show. Here are some of the memorable moments of Asim on Bigg Boss 13.

Here are some of the best moments of Asim on the show

Reunion with his brother, Umar Riaz

This has to be one of the most endearing moments of Asim from the show. The family week saw his elder brother, Umar Riaz enter the show. He proved to be a strong pillar of support for Asim. He also gave him some profound advice to further strengthen his game.

Stand-up comedy

Asim's stand-up comedy during the Comedy Club task managed to put his fans into a frenzy. Asim showcased his impressive rapping skills on the task too. The audience could not stop clapping and cheering for him. Some of his dialogues have also become iconic amongst the die-hard fans.

When he literally laughed at himself

Asim has had several adorable moments from the show. But one of the best moments from his journey has to be when showcased his fun side by laughing at himself. It all started when Madhurima Tuli asked him to laugh on himself following an argument. Asim started laughing at his own reflection in front of the mirror which made way for an entertaining sight.

'I'm an apple pie'

This remains one of the most hilarious moments of Asim Riaz from the show. He was given some fun tasks by Paras Chhabra and Sidharth Shukla from the secret room. Paras gave him a task wherein he had to apply a shaving foam on his face and scream, 'I'm an Apple Pie'. Asim dutifully obeyed and all the contestants had a hearty laugh.

All the 'AsiManshi' moments

Asim's bond with Himanshi Khurana was one of the most beautiful highlights of the show. He also confessed his feelings for her after her eviction. Fans were extremely upset after her eviction. However, after she re-entered the show, Asim proposed to her and melted the hearts of all the AsiManshi fans. Himanshi too confessed her feelings for Asim in front of Salman Khan.

