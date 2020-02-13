Bigg Boss 13: All The Times When Shehnaaz Gill Was Accused Of 'flipping'

Shehnaaz Kaur Gill is an Indian actress, model and singer, who predominantly works in Punjabi film and music industry. Gill started her career as a model, but now she is famous for being one of the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss 13. With a growing fandom, Shehnaaz is loved for her innocence and happy attitude.

However, even after being amongst the liveliest member of the house, she has been accused of being a flip. Many fellow housemates of Bigg Boss 13 believe that she flips from what she says. Here are the times when she was considered to be a flip by many BB contestants.

When Sidharth Shukla called Shehnaaz a flip

In a task when Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz had to sell some contestants to the family members based on their qualities. Sidharth pointed out Shehnaaz's habit of flipping as a counter-attack to prove that his member is better. He said, 'Shehnaaz keeps flipping sides, and this defines her character.' This made Shehnaaz feel bad as she did not expect her close friend to say such a thing about her. Later, the two ended up having a heated fight where Sidharth Shukla lost his calm and called her mentally unstable and unloyal.

When Hina Khan came to the house of Bigg Boss 13

Hina Khan came to the house with a mission to choose a member for the BB elite club. The selected contestant will be safe from nominations for a week. The battle for the club was between Asim Riaz and Shehnaaz Gill. Hina Khan asked all the contestants why they feel Shehnaaz should not win the membership. Paras Chhabra accused Shehnaaz of flipping and he told Hina that they considered her a good friend but then she suddenly flips and breaks everyone's heart including Sidharth Shukla's.

When Shehnaz wore a similar dress like Rashami

Shehnaz Gill and Rashami got into a spat when the former contestant accused Shehnaz of wearing the collection of her designer clothes because she cannot afford any. On hearing this accusation, Shehnaaz lost her calm and told her that she will pay the designer for the outfits once she is out. Furious Rashami calls Shehnaz ‘Punjab Ki Rakhi Sawant’ and called her a flip who just flips from her words.

