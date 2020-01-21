Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla And Rashami Desai’s Friendship Makes Asim Riaz UNHAPPY

Bigg Boss 13 has equations between the contestants changing with each passing episode. One can never predict when friends will turn rivals or when enemies will turn friends on this controversial show. The biggest example of this right now is housemates Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai. The former Dil Se Dil Tak actors have been in the loggerheads with each other right since the inception of the show. According to media reports, the two were in a relationship too which had turned sour which led to them locking horns time and again inside the show. However, ever since the family week, where Rashami's nephew and niece tried to make them friends again, the two have been bonding well with each other.

Asim was displeased on seeing Rashami talking to Sidharth

However, this seems to have miffed contestant Asim Riaz who is currently at extreme loggerheads with his once friend, Sidharth Shukla. Asim is also one of the closest friends of Rashami in the show right now so inevitably he was not very pleased when Rashami tried to hear Sidharth's side during their ongoing fight in the latest episode. Asim could be seen telling Rashami that how can she trust a man referring to Sidharth who has been against her for the longest time inside the show. Asim also told Rashami that she can either talk to Sidharth or him during a fight.

Asim reminded Rashami of all her previous fights with Sidharth

Asim also tried to remind her of all the bitter altercations she had with Sidharth including the incident where the Balika Vadhu actor also tore Arhaan Khan's shirt. Asim also said to Rashami that Sidharth never found the need to talk to her before during any of the fights. Rashami, however, tells him that it was she who called Sidharth to clarify her point of view. Rashami could be seen becoming the mediator between the brutal fight which took place between Asim and Sidharth. It will be interesting to see how the equations between Asim, Rashami and Sidharth change in the upcoming equations.

