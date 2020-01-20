Bigg Boss 13: Mahira Sharma Plants A Kiss On Sidharth Shukla's Cheek, Paras Left Jealous

Colors TV’s Bigg Boss is famous for spawning controversies, Weekend Ka Waar episodes and hosting fun-filled games. Just like every season, the 13th season of Bigg Boss is no less sensational, as the makers of the show have managed to rope in an unusual bunch of contestants, who have successfully managed to entertain the audience since the show’s inception on television. Be it the fun-filled captaincy tasks or the exciting nomination process, fans of the much-loved show seemingly enjoy the gossip fodder provided by the contestants of the show. Recently, Mahira Sharma created headlines for sharing an ‘intimate’ moment with Sidharth Shukla. Here are all the details.

Mahira Sharma plants a kiss on Sidharth Shukla's cheek

The recent episode of Bigg Boss 13 witnessed ex-contestants Abu Malik and Sidharth Dey in presence, as the makers roped in the duo to add a fun element to the show. However, Sidharth and Abu's 'prop' comment on Mahira Sharma agitated Mahira Sharma, who later went through a serious meltdown. Mahira Sharma also indulged in an ugly verbal banter with housemate and contestant Rashami Desai, as Rashami agreed to Abu Malik and Siddharth Dey's opinion.

Later, Mahira Sharma's friend and confidante Paras Chhabra tried to clear the air for his friend and revealed that she has come a long way on the show and has proved the housemates wrong, each time she retained herself in the public voting process. Later, as the Weekend Ka Waar episode came to an end, the audience witnessed Sidharth Shukla consoling an emotional Mahira Sharma. Sharma hugs Shukla and plants a quick peck on his cheek, to which Paras Chhabra gave an 'unapproving' look. Take a look at the promo shared by the makers.

Fans react in support of Mahira Sharma

Imagine having such vile thoughts about your own gender. Tabhi bolte hain, aurat hi aurat ki dushman hoti hai. Women are commodities, jo aati jaati rahengi? #MahiraSharma stay strong love! Apni dosti nibha and play your game that's all. Hope #ParasChhabra says something. https://t.co/Jlr3ygjnnQ — β | #MahiraSharma (@BarsaatBanGaye) January 16, 2020

Ha! Mahira exposed Rashami today! She clearly said that these guys only tell her to accept her love and talk about shaadi and all and now she’s saying that you should maintain distance. WTH! She keeps on changing her stances! #MahiraSharma #BB13 — sp (@nushkiepalvin) January 18, 2020

(Promo Image: Mahira Sharma, Sidharth Shukla Instagram and Voot)

