Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Gets Furious With Shehnaaz Gill

Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most-watched and entertaining reality shows on Indian television. This celebrity season has turned out to be a blockbuster. Last night’s episode was full of drama and headlining the same was a fight between in-house ‘BFFs’ Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill.

Sidharth Shukla asks Shehnaaz Gill to stay away from him

Last night’s episode of Bigg Boss 13 was filled with a lot of drama and fun. The episode started on a weird note with BFFs Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill sitting and eating separately. At first, it seemed like Sidharth was upset with Shehnaaz about something.

Later, Sidharth Shukla asked Shehnaaz Gill to change her bed. Gill went on to refuse Shukla which pissed him off. He then told her that he is not comfortable sharing his bed with her.

After some time, Shehnaaz Gill is constantly seen irritating Sidharth Shukla. He then went on to say that all this while he ignored every absurd behaviour thinking that it was her “cuteness”. He then went on to say that he wishes to maintain some distance from Shehnaaz from now on.

Later in the same episode, Sidharth Shukla also confessed that he is attached to Shehnaaz Gill. He also said that he does not like people like her who are very “kiddish”. He further went on to say that he will not tolerate her anymore.

Shehnaaz Gill then tried to apologise to Sidharth Shukla. She went to him and told him that he cannot break off their friendship just like that. But Sidharth cut the conversation and asked her to stay away from him. It is yet to be seen whether it will remain a broken friendship or will Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill turn into BFFs again.

