'Bigg Boss 13' Written Update For January 20: Sidharth Has A Huge Fight With Asim

Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most-watched and entertaining reality shows on Indian television. This celebrity season is turning out to be a blockbuster. The January 20, 2020 episode was full of drama. Read ahead to know what happened in the episode-

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13 | Written Updates For January 16 | Housemates Got Emotional

Bigg Boss 13 – January 20, 2020 written update

The episode started with Mahira Sharma, Paras Chhabra, and Shefali Jariwala discussing the breakfast duty that had been assigned to Rashami Desai and Paras Chhabra. Arguments followed when Paras refused to make paranthas and said he will just do the burji and tea. Everyone starts arguing at the top of their voices and Mahira constantly pokes Rashami by questioning why was Asim speaking for her and then both, Mahira and Paras said how Asim was playing the sympathy card. Arti Singh then went out and spoke to herself while saying that they are just doing this because they were told on the 'Weekend' that they are not being seen, as Shehnaaz Gill mimics Arti. Meanwhile, Paras and Mahira spoke about what happened.

Also Read | Akanksha Puri Defends Boyfriend Paras Chabbra For His Rude Comments In Bigg Boss 13

Sidharth wants to change his bed

Sidharth argues with Shehnaaz and tells her that he wants to change his bed. The argument escalates when she tries to make things sound funny but it only annoys Sidharth. Sidharth becomes even more annoyed when she tries to feed him a bite of the parantha but drops it around. Rashami asks Sidharth if he wishes to have some paranthas but he denied, saying he was pissed off. Late in the night, Shehnaaz, Asim, Paras, and Rashami talk about Mahira's equation with Paras and their game.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13 | Written Updates For January 15 | Vishal And Mahurima Out Of The Show?

The next morning, more arguments follow over coffee and other items resulting in Mahira getting into an argument with Asim. Later, Mahira asks Shehnaaz if she fought with Sidharth and Shehnaaz tells her what happened. Asim and Mahira's argument continue while Siddharth tells Arti how he keeps changing things. Arti then gets into a fight with Asim and Paras joins in too. Sidharth and Vishal get involved in the argument as well, and another fight between Siddharth and Asim takes place. Sidharth also tries to explain things to Rashami and when Asim askes him why is he speaking in between, another fight ensues in the house.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13 | Written Updates For January 13 | Will Salman Forgive Shehnaaz?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.