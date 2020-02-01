Bigg Boss 13: Vikas Reveals Asim Riaz, Sidharth Shukla, And Shehnaaz Gill Are Finalists?

The recent episode of Bigg Boss 13 is showcasing the contestants’ family members participating in a task which will result in some high-octane drama, the purpose of which is to decide and choose the next captain of the house. Inevitably, Bigg Boss 11 finalist Vikas Gupta who is on the show as a connection for Sidharth Shukla started plotting for the task based on his prior experiences.

However, things soon took an ugly turn when he indulges in cheating during the task and earns the wrath of other connections like Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Kashmera Shah. But in the upcoming episode, Vikas seems to have accidentally revealed that Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, and Asim Riaz are already the finalists of the show.

Guys did he just said the top3 ? He said and tried to change his words If the show is already fixed ???? @BiggBoss @ColorsTV @mnysha @EndemolShineIND why y’all wasting our time and vote if you already decided top3? #PureHeartedRashami pic.twitter.com/kGQ0OFByZJ — Basrah (@Basraaah) January 31, 2020

Vikas revealed that Asim, Sidharth, and Shehnaaz are already finalists

During the task, Vikas can be seen telling Shefali Jariwala, Himanshi Khurrana and Vishal Aditya Singh's brother, Kunal that he wants to save the weaker contenders on the show as Asim, Sidharth, and Shehnaaz are already in the finale. This is not the first time that Vikas seemed to have a slip of a tongue.

Recently, Vikas blurted out another shocking revelation during an altercation with Kashmera. When Kashmera taunts him during the fight and tells him to focus more on his own connection Sidharth, Vikas tells her that Sidharth is already in the finale, which surprised all the fans. Now, it will be interesting to see if Vikas seemed to have blurted out a forbidden thing or whether he has given these names just as a mere prediction.

Himanshi will get injured during the task

The upcoming episode will reportedly see the captaincy task being cancelled once again. Things will again take a nasty turn during the task. The connections of the housemates will get into a spat amongst each other. To add to that, Himanshi will also get injured during the task.

