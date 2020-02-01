Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai Has A Love Advice For Himanshi Khurana And Asim Riaz

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz is currently on cloud nine after the recent family task. He recently got a chance to meet his ladylove, Himanshi Khurana during one of the tasks. Ever since they met, the two have been inseparable and are enjoying time with each other.

Rashami Desai asks Himanshi to not friend zone Asim:

On Himanshi's entry inside the house, Asim also went down on his knees and proposed to her. He also asked if she will marry him. Swooning with love, Asim is leaving no stone unturned at showering Himanshi with love and has told her that he wishes to spend the rest of his life with her.

Himanshi Khurana accepted that she loves Asim but she did not accept the marriage proposal. In the recent episode, Himanshi Khurana was seen disclosing to Rashami Desai that Asim's proposal was quite filmy and did not look genuine to her. She even confessed that someone close to Asim has asked her to not confess her true feelings for Asim on the show.

To this Rashami Desai tells her that Asim loves her more than she loves him. She also asks Himanshi Khurana to not friend zone Asim Riaz as he loves Himanshi genuinely. Himanshi also discloses that she is not convinced about Asim Riaz's love for her and his marriage plans as everything seems quite filmy to her.

Himanshi Khurana confesses to Rashami Desai that she was very sure about her feelings for Asim Riaz when she decided to enter the Bigg Boss 13 house once again. But just before her entry, someone close to Asim told her that she should maintain a fine line and not express her true feelings for him on the national television. She also said that Asim is more than a friend to her.

Now according to the viewers, that close person might be Umar Riaz because he warned Asim Riaz about Himanshi when he went inside the house during family week. He also asked him to stop thinking about Himanshi. He told Asim to be focussed on the game.

