Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Khan Says Devoleena Bhattacharjee Cannot Separate Him And Rashami

If there is one thing that grabbed several eyeballs in this controversial season of Bigg Boss 13, it is the complicated relationship between Arhaan Khan and Rashami Desai. The viewers were shocked when the host Salman Khan revealed that Arhaan already has a child from his previous marriage which Rashami was unaware about.

Since then, Rashami was advised by many to call it off with Arhaan including her close friend and evicted contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee. Recently, Devoleena entered the house as Rashami's connection after which she could be seen telling Rashami that Arhaan is not her type, to which the latter also agreed.

Arhaan reveals that he knows Rashami better than Devoleena

It seems that this did not go down well with Arhaan. He recently revealed in an interview with an online portal about Devoleena's 'advice' to Rashami. Arhaan stated that he does not understand by what license is Devoleena doing this. He further said that she knows Rashami before Bigg Boss and is intruding in her personal life.

He added that he knows Rashami much longer than Devoleena. He also said that Devoleena cannot colour Rashami's mind. He further added that Rashami is a very matured person and that their relationship is very deep and personal. Arhaan also said that nobody can break their relationship easily.

Arhaan had sent a message for Rashami through Himanshi Khurrana

Further, talking about their relationship he said that he is very confident about their relationship and nobody can put cracks in it. He further spoke about Devoleena advising Rashami against Arhaan and said that Devoleena cannot separate them.

It will be interesting to see what will be Rashami's take on her relationship with Arhaan once she gets out of the house. In the recent episode, it was also revealed that Arhaan had sent a message for Rashami through Himanshi Khurrana who entered the house as a connection for Asim Riaz. Himanshi revealed that Arhaan is extremely disappointed with Rashami Desai's growing closeness with Sidharth Shukla.

