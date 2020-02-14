Bigg Boss 13 Finale: Asim Riaz And Himanshi Khurana To Have A Special Performance?

Bigg Boss 13's much-awaited finale will finally be taking place on February 15 and fans are eagerly waiting to see who will bag the BB 13 trophy. Recently, Mahira Sharma was evicted from the Bigg Boss 13 house. After her eviction, the audience now has the top six contenders, i.e Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Paras Chhabra, Rashami Desai, Arti Singh, and Shehnaaz Gill, in the race of BB13 race. The star-studded finale will especially prove to be a treat for all the die-hard fans of Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana.

Asim’s father and brother will reportedly make an appearance on finale

According to online reports, the two will be performing together on the finale. This will surely be a visual delight for all the ‘AsiManshi’ fans. Reportedly, Asim’s brother Umar Riaz and father, Ahmed Riaz Chaudhury will also be making an appearance on the finale. However, contrary to some prior reports, there will not be a live voting system during the finale to decide the winner. Apart from ‘AsiManshi’, another power couple of this season, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma will also be performing on the grand finale. This has further raised the anticipation around the finale of Bigg Boss 13.

AsimRiaz's father and Umar will appear on GrandFinale#Himanshi will perform with Asim

Mahira with Paras



There is NO #LiveVoting on Finale

Asim recently got the support of international wrestler John Cena

John Cena recently posted a picture of contestant Asim Riaz. However, the legendary WWE wrestler does not give any explanations for his Instagram posts. Hence, the reason behind the post still remains a mystery amongst the fans of the show. One of the first ones to comment on the post was the evicted contestant and Asim's alleged girlfriend Himanshi Khurana. Are you excited to see who finally lifts the trophy on the grand finale? Let us know in the comments section.

