Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla And Arjun Kapoor Get Into A Heated Argument In THIS Old Clip

Bigg Boss is famous for its spawning controversies, Weekend Ka Waar episodes and hosting fun-filled games. Just like every season, Bigg Boss 13 has been at the top position of the TRP charts, as the contestants have successfully managed to entertain the audience since the show’s inception. Be it the fun-filled captaincy tasks or the exciting nomination processes, fans of the much-loved show seemingly enjoy the gossip fodder provided by the contestants of the show.

As the show is just a couple of days away from the finale, several unseen videos and pictures of the contestants are storming the internet. In one such video shared by a fan, Sidharth Shukla can be seen fighting with Arjun Kapoor. Here are the details.

Sidharth Shukla indulge in a war of words with Arjun Kapoor in This BTS video

Sidharth Shukla, who is known for his delicate temper on Bigg Boss 13, has been creating headlines for his feud with Rashami Desai and Asim Riaz, since its inception on television. Before Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth Shukla also made headlines for his ugly brawl with Bollywood actor, Arjun Kapoor. As seen in one of the videos from Khatron Ke Khiladi 7, Arjun can be seen criticising Sidharth Shukla for disrespecting him and not standing up while all other contestants were doing so. Reacting to Arjun’s comment, Sidharth Shukla claimed that his legs were hurting. However, Arjun requested him to stand up so that the camera gets a close-up shot.

Meanwhile, Raghav Juyal, who was also a contestant on the show, tries to calm the situation. Later, Arjun Kapoor and Sidharth Shukla end the high-voltage drama and reveal that it was a prank. Take a look:

Celebrities support Sidharth Shukla for the win:

Aaj sab college school koh maro bunk.

Office seh loh chuti aur banaoh ids and #VoteForSidharthShukla

Baap ka , dada ka, biwi ka, joh net peh nahin hai par show dekh the hai, you can help them cast their vote for #SidharthShukla #SidharthShuklaForTheWin 🤟 — Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) February 14, 2020

