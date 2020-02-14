Bigg Boss 13 Written Update February 13, 2020 | Mahira Sharma Is Evicted

Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most-watched and entertaining reality shows on Indian television. This celebrity season is turning out to be a blockbuster. Last night’s episode was full of drama. Read ahead to know what happened in the episode-

Bigg Boss 13 – February 13, 2020, written update

The episode started with the sad news of Mahira Sharma’s eviction from the show. She hugged Paras and said that her dreams had been shattered. Mahira took a leave from everyone, post which Bigg Boss informed her that she had been evicted because of getting less number of votes. Vicky Kaushal too took a leave from the housemates along with Mahira. They were then informed that the remaining housemates had become the top six finalists of Bigg Boss 13.

Next day, the housemates woke up to Aaj Mai Upar, Aasman Neeche. Shehnaaz and Asim had a discussion about whatever will happen ahead of the show’s finale. After some time, the housemates were left appalled when they saw a mandap set up outside. Shehnaaz was called to the confession room, after which Bigg Boss informed her about the numerous proposals that had come for her marriage from outside the house. She was then asked by Bigg Boss to distribute the invitation cards of her wedding to her fellow housemates and also informed them the date. After some time, a band party entered the house and all the housemates danced to the fullest along with them. Shehnaaz then distributed the invitation cards to the housemates who also got excited about the same. Later on, Siddharth, Asim and Rashami went to talk to Arti who locked herself inside the bathroom and was heard crying. After that, all of them pulled her leg, saying that she got sad after hearing about Shehnaaz's swayamvar.

Later, the housemates were called outside one by one in order to show them their entire journey in Bigg Boss 13. The first to reminisce her journey was Arti Singh who got emotional after seeing her memorable journey on the big screen. She was reminded of how strong she had become over the course of time. Post that, the audience also cheered her up by shouting her name. The next to feel this amazing experience was Siddharth Shukla. Bigg Boss also pulled his leg along with others for wearing the same t-shirt and shorts the entire season. He was also reminded of his friendships and connections inside the house. He then took a leave from the audience as they cheered him up. Siddharth went inside and hugged everyone including Asim. Stay tuned.

