Who Is Asim Riaz's Brother Umar Riaz? Here Is All You Need To Know About Him

Bigg Boss 13 contestant and well-known model Asim Riaz was an unknown name before his participation in Bigg Boss 13. After Bigg Boss 13, Asim Riaz has now become a household name and he is one of the most popular contestants on the show. In a recent episode where the contestants' family members entered the show, Umar Riaz, who is Asim's brother entered the house from his side. Brother Umar Riaz has been supporting Asim wholeheartedly since the very beginning. The fans of the show are interested to know more about Umar Riaz.

Everything you need to know about Umar Riaz

Besides being Asim's older brother Umar belongs to medical background. Reportedly, since childhood, Umar was fascinated by the medical stream and so he decided to find his passion for becoming a doctor. Umar Riaz completed MBBS studies from the Govt Medical College which is located in Jammu.

Born on January 1, 1990, in the city of Jammu, Umar Riaz is a doctor by profession and is also a fitness enthusiastic by passion. Umar Riaz completed his schooling from Delhi Public School located in Jammu city. He later enrolled at Government Medical College in Jammu for higher studies.

Post that, Umar completed his MBBS studies in 2018. Umar Riaz started a job as a junior doctor at Government Medical College for an internship. Reportedly, since 2018, Umar Riaz started working as a senior doctor at Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital And Research Centre located in Mumbai. Umar Riaz was also allegedly involved with television actor Sonal Vengurlekar who has appeared in Yeh Teri Garliyan.

