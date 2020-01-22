Bigg Boss 13 Written Update Jan 21: Shehnaaz Heartbroken Again After Sidharth Rebukes Her

Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most-watched and entertaining reality shows on Indian television. This celebrity season has turned out to be a blockbuster. Last night’s episode was full of drama. Read ahead to know what happened in the episode-

Bigg Boss 13 – January 21, 2020 written update

Last night’s episode started as a fight over 'halwa' between Rashami Desai, Asim Riaz, Vishal Aditya Singh, and Mahira Sharma, Shefali Jariwala took place. The arguments escalated and by the end of it, Asim and Siddharth Shukla were back to fighting and shouting at each other. Mahira Sharma then tried to make fun of Asim, however, he was unaffected by whatever they said, including Paras Chhabra, Shefali Jariwala, and Siddharth. Meanwhile, the bell rang, and Hina Khan came to the house to decide who the second member of the BB Elite Club would be. Shehnaaz Kaur Gill asked Hina if she had changed or not, to which Hina told her that she had done a good job.

Bigg Boss then asked Hina to talk to Mahira, Arti Singh, and Rashami and then pick two of them who will go ahead in the game. After talking to them, Hina picked Rashami and Arti as the two contenders for the membership ahead and also gave a piece of advice to Mahira about taking a stand for herself. Shefali read the task, Kabhi Ha Kabhi Na. According to the task, the housemates will give out tasks to the housemates and if Hina said yes, the contenders had to decide whether to do the particular task or not. Post the conversation, Mahira started crying again over what Hina said and how everyone was telling the same thing.

The next morning, everyone woke up to Chak Dhoom Dhoom. Shehnaaz, Vishal, and Rashami talked to each other about the game and the equations, as well as others fighting with Rashami. Shefali and Arti spoke about Shehnaaz's game, while she sat beside Siddharth, trying to make him talk to her. He refused to talk to her, while she said this is the last time she is making an attempt to talk to him. When Shehnaaz asked Siddharth what was wrong, he told her that he has noticed certain things and said how there is a saying that goes like, 'Jo apne maa baap ka saga nahi ho sakta vo kisi ka nahi ho sakta' indicating at her. She broke down yet again and went to Siddharth, asking him how does he know that 'main apne maa baap ki sagi nahi hoon' and he said that he said it because he felt so, while Shehnaaz gets angry at him and also tells him to not speak about things he does not have any idea about.

Next, the nomination process started and when asked, Asim said he did not want to use the safety net from his Elite club membership this week. This week, members were supposed to save housemates via a task. While Asim, Rashami, and Vishal decide their game, the three of them also ask Shehnaaz to save someone from them. Eventually, when asked by Bigg Boss, Sidharth Shukla saves Arti Singh and Mahira Sharma saves Paras Chhabra.

