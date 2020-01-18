Bigg Boss 13: Asim's Fans Trend 'When Riaz Brothers Met' Post His Reunion With Umar Riaz

Bigg Boss 13 has witnessed a week full of emotions as family members of the contestants visited the house to meet them. In one of the recent episodes of Bigg Boss 13, Umar Riaz came to meet his brother Asim Riaz. While everyone was seen having their own moment in the house, fans seem to have loved the Riaz brothers meeting.

Umar Riaz was seen giving a tight hug to his brother Asim Riaz. The duo is seen having a conversation about Asim Riaz’s game. Umar had all the nice things to say to his brother. While Asim Riaz was seen listening quietly to the inputs of his brother. Fans liked their reunion so much that they started a new trend on Twitter. Taking to Twitter, fans are using #WhenRiazBrothersMet to express how much they liked Asim and Umar's bonding in the Bigg Boss house.

Here’s how fans reacted:

I had tears in my eyes, when I first watched dthe promo#WhenRiazBrothersMet pic.twitter.com/n0zV70wo4z — Precious Asim 💜 (@asim4dawin) January 17, 2020

Retweet if you Love whole Riaz family.

This family is Epitome of Class & Grace.

Just watch Asim's dad interview. He's such a GOOD person. He was praising everyone.@realumarriaz bhaiya is Gentleman. He's doing everything to make Asim win.

Love them #WhenRiazBrothersMet — Aayyan (@SRKadmirer555) January 17, 2020

Differences of opinion are bound to happen & that doesn't mean anyone is less of a fan or supporter. Each & every fan of Asim Riaz has contributed to their best.



We have faced lots of hurdles together. This time will pass too. Stay United. #WhenRiazBrothersMet @ColorsTV — Asim Fan Club💓 (@Munna13334114) January 17, 2020

