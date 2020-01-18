The Debate
Bigg Boss 13: Asim's Fans Trend 'When Riaz Brothers Met' Post His Reunion With Umar Riaz

Television News

In one of the recent episodes of Bigg Boss 13, Umar Riaz came to meet his brother Asim Riaz. Fans trend #WhenRiazBrothersMet. Read on to know more about it.

BIGG BOSS 13

Bigg Boss 13 has witnessed a week full of emotions as family members of the contestants visited the house to meet them. In one of the recent episodes of Bigg Boss 13, Umar Riaz came to meet his brother Asim Riaz. While everyone was seen having their own moment in the house, fans seem to have loved the Riaz brothers meeting.

Umar Riaz was seen giving a tight hug to his brother Asim Riaz. The duo is seen having a conversation about Asim Riaz’s game. Umar had all the nice things to say to his brother. While Asim Riaz was seen listening quietly to the inputs of his brother. Fans liked their reunion so much that they started a new trend on Twitter. Taking to Twitter, fans are using #WhenRiazBrothersMet to express how much they liked Asim and Umar's bonding in the Bigg Boss house.

Here’s how fans reacted:

