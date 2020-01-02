Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Khan Unsure About Marriage Plans With Rashami Desai?

Arhaan Khan was evicted from the Bigg Boss 13 during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. In the episode, it was seen that Rashami Desai and Arhaan were called in the confession room and Bigg Boss announced Arhaan's eviction. Rashami broke into tears and requested Bigg Boss to extend his stay for three more days so that the duo can celebrate New Year together. But Bigg Boss denied her request and Arhaan was out of the house without any housemate knowing it except Rashami.

Arhaan Khan unsure about his marriage with Rashami:

Post his exit from the show, Arhaan was surrounded by a lot of troubles. Since, Arhaan was making headlines for hiding a few important details of his life from Rashami and all that caused a lot of misunderstandings between the two and finally it led to a mutual break-up. Now, Arhaan seems to be unsure about his marriage plans with Rashami.

In an interview with a leading entertainment firm, Arhaan said that after so much has happened between the two, who will be able to think about all that now. He also mentioned that he wants Rashami to take time and think about all of it once again. He said that he is aware that once she will be out of the show people will talk about him and all that happened. He wants to see how Rashami deals with everything.

Rashami Desai, who had separated from actor Nandish Sandhu already, was warned by some of her close friends and family that she should take a step back. And if the show moves are reality then Rashami and Arhaan are back to being good friends who are close to each other. Meanwhile, according to the reports, Arhaan's ex-girlfriend Amrita Dhanoa, who is waiting for him to repay her Rs 5 lakhs that he owes her, is now set to lodge a police complaint against him.

She further revealed that Arhaan's real name is Mazhar Sheikh. Amrita also claims that they were living in and has photographs and agreement as proof of the same. She is sure that Rashami knows about Arhaan's past, and has tagged Rashami as his partner in crime. Amrita also went on to expose that Arhaan aka Mazhar has taken Rs. 70 lakhs gold in Rashami Desai's name, reportedly.

