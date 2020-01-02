Bigg Boss 13: Krushna Abhishek Hits Out At Sidharth Shukla For His Behaviour Towards Women

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Sidharth Shukla is currently in the news for his ugly showdowns with Asim Riaz. However, when the season had started, it was his rough behaviour with the female contestants that had brought him a lot of criticism on social media. It was the same time that his former co-star Sheetal Kandal had accused him of touching her inappropriately on the sets of Balika Vadhu.

READ: Krushna Abhishek To Confront Siddharth Dey Over Comments On Arti Singh

One of the contestants, Arti Singh’s brother Krushna Abhishek, however, is not pleased with the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania star’s behaviour towards women. In a recent interview with an entertainment publication, the actor-comedian was quoted as saying that Sidharth needs to be careful over his conduct. The Kya Kool Hai Hum 3 star said that Sidharth getting so ‘harsh’ with the ladies on National Television was something even the audiences would not like. He then asked the female journalist if she would like it, pointing out how he was a ‘6 feet tall' person with a 50-inch chest’ who is holding a woman and speaking angrily at them. Krushna added that guys should take care of such things, addding that he himself would not do something like that.

READ: The Kapil Sharma Show: Neha Kakkar Mocked By Krushna Abhishek For Crying On Indian Idol

Rashami Desai had claimed that Sidharth had touched her inappropriately, but he had denied it. Later, during a task, netizens had claimed he had touched Mahira Sharma inappopriately, when he pushed her during a task, Devoleena Bhattacharjee had warned him that she’d accuse him of #MeToo if he behaved in the same way as he did with Mahira.

READ: Akshay Kumar Mocks Krushna Abhishek With A Govinda Twist On The Kapil Sharma Show

Meanwhile, Krushna had earlier fumed at Siddharth Dey, who has now been evicted, for his comment on his sister. The latter had allegedly called her ‘character’ and Krushna had fumed at him, and even stated that he will be confronting Siddharth.

Bigg Boss 13

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 13 has completed three months and is set to be the longest-running season of all time after a five-week extension was announced recently. Apart from Arti, Sidharth, Rashami, Mahira, Madhurima Tuli, Paras Chhabra, Shefali Jariwali and Vishal Aditya Singh are in contention to bag the top prize.

READ: Krushna Abhishek Makes A Hilarious Chunky Panday Joke, Watch Ananya's Reaction

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.