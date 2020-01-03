Bigg Boss 13 January 2 Written Update: Bigg Boss Stops Luxury Budget Task Due To Violence

Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most-watched and entertaining reality shows on Indian television. This celebrity season has turned out to be a blockbuster. Last night’s episode was full of drama.

Bigg Boss 13 – January 02, 2019, written update

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 13 started with Rashami Desai telling Asim Riaz that Himanshi Khurana did not trust her. They both also had a talk about fellow contestant, Sidharth Shukla.

On the other hand, Shehnaaz Gill had a talk with Vishal Aditya Singh and Shefali Bagga about how Sidharth, Paras Chhabra, and Mahira Sharma previously made a huge ruckus regarding their duties inside the Bigg Boss house.

Bigg Boss then announced that the Luxury Budget Task was about to start and all the contestants should gear up for it. Bigg Boss divides the contestants into two groups. Madhurima Tuli was made the 'sanchalak' aka the judge in the task.

For the task, Bigg Boss said that the housemates would have to wear baskets. They had to then collect blocks that had luxury items written on it from various treasure chests kept in the Bigg Boss house. The housemates would also have to protect their baskets from the rest.

Sidharth, Vishal, and Madhurima got involved in an ugly spat with each other regarding the rules of the task. Sidharth Shukla then has a huge fight with Asim in which he even called Asim a crybaby. The fight worsened when Rashami and Arti Singh jumped in it. Bigg Boss also told everyone to play the game safely.

The task continued and Shehnaaz fell down. Due to this, Bigg Boss had to stop the task for the second time. Asim, Vishal, and Sidharth start fighting about the same. All the housemates were then called in the living area by Bigg Boss and schooled by him Asim then apologised to Shehnaaz and asked whether she got hurt.

