Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Paras Chhabra's 'Chauvinism' Grabs Gauahar Khan's Attention

Paras Chhabra has regularly made it to the headlines but all because of the wrong reasons and again his statements have attracted a lot of criticism towards him. On Bigg Boss 13 episode which was screened on Wednesday, Chhabra said that he would rather compete with a man and wishes not to compete with a woman. This has attracted a lot of criticism and the fans have to spam against the actor on social media. Not only the fans but also, former Bigg Boss winner and a loyal fan of the show, Gauahar Khan started slamming Paras for his chauvinist comments. Here are Gauahar Khan's views on Paras. Read more to know about Paras Chhabra’s controversial statement.

What a chauvinist! Paras ! Ladkiyon se competition karne se darr lagta hai ????? Aur baaki ladkiyan Chuppppp ????? Waah ! I’m glad Asim stood up n said don’t underestimate Girls ! — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) January 8, 2020

Excuse me what sense does it make ?? Person who was responsible for not taking the captaincy task ahead was solely paras !He could saved himself by burning asims photo, but when u concentrate on someone else’s loss uve lost the battle !He desperately wanted rashmi out! #ItnaDarr — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) January 8, 2020

My god ! Ek tawa hai yaar! Dho do yaar ! Ppl who r disinterested in participating in the house can never be a winner ! #badAttitude — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) January 8, 2020

Bigg Boss 13 updates: Paras Chhabra's controversial comment

This controversy started when Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai and Paras were the only as contenders left for the captaincy task. For the task, Paras had Asim’s photo and Mahira had Paras’ photo and Asim had Rashami’s photo. When Asim asked Paras to burn his photo in order to kick him out of the captaincy race, Paras insisted that he would like to compete with a man rather than facing Rashami. This was said because according to Paras, Rashami is not worth his time as she is a woman. After hearing this, Shukla asked Paras that he must not let his male ego talk and issue statements indicate he does not want to compete with a woman. Paras tried to sort things out but Sidharth ended the conversation on a strong note.

