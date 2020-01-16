Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz’s Fans Furious As Shefali's Husband Parag Tyagi Threatens Him

Bigg Boss 13 has been entertaining the audience with the ongoing family week episodes. The family week is one of the popular segments of the Bigg Boss show and was much awaited by the fans. This week, family members of the contestants visited them in the house to meet them and give them a glimpse of what’s happening outside the BB house which was truly an emotional affair. Recently, in one of the precap videos, it was shown that Shefali Jariwala’s husband, Parag Tyagi visited her inside the Bigg Boss house and the couple had a happy reunion. But apart from appreciating his wife, Parag Tyagi ended up giving a warning to Asim Riaz on misbehaving with his wife which did not go down well with the fans.

Parag lashes out at Asim for his behaviour towards Shefali

In a promo released by the makers of the show, Parag goes on to Asim and cites an example of Asim’s connection with former contestant Himanshi Khurana. Parag also says that Asim, in just two-week friendship, was pissed when someone insulted Himanshi but Parag has known Shefali for 10 years now. Furthermore, he also warns Asim saying, “Ise koi kuch kaha to phaad ke rakh dunga.” Parag has now been facing the wrath of Asim's fans who are lashing out at him on the social media.

Asim's fans bash Parag on the social media

Hypocrisy oh my lord🤣

He hugged the person who called her wife coughar and character assassinated her! he said phaad k rakh dunga to Asim who has never said anything to her he just ignores her and doesnt wanna talk cause he is hurt! Slow claps #AsimRiaz #MorePowerToYouAsim pic.twitter.com/N4Rjn5eUDV — ⓈⓃⒺⒽⒶ 🌟 (@itsme_snehaa) January 15, 2020

Don't saw ur brambh rakhsas ka character..itz a game #ShameOnParagTyagi — Archie🐇 (@Archie91428281) January 16, 2020

Bloody dog 🐕 parag tyagi coming to bigg boss house ...Asim chir dega #ShameOnParagTyagi — abdul kalam (@abdulka70584041) January 15, 2020

Image Courtesy: Colors TV Twitter

