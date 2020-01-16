Bigg Boss 13: Shefali’s Husband Parag Tyagi Warns Asim Riaz, Says 'Phad Ke Rakh Dunga'

Bigg Boss 13 has been entertaining the audience with the family week episodes. The family week is one of the popular segments of the Bigg Boss show. This week, family members of the contestants visited them in the house to meet them and give them a glimpse of what’s happening outside the BB house. Recently, in one of the precap video it was shown that Shefali Jariwala’s husband, Parag Tyagi visited her inside the Bigg Boss house. Apart from appreciating his wife, Parag Tyagi ended up giving a warning to Asim Riaz on misbehaving with his wife.

Asim Riaz at the start of the show was a good friend to Shefali Jariwala. However, the two didn’t end up on a good term due to several arguments inside the show. Asim Riaz also ended up saying mean things to Shefali Jariwala when they had an argument. In one of the recent promo videos, Parag Tyagi is seen entering the house and Shefali Jariwala rushes to meet him after so long. While talking to Shefali, Parag Tyagi asks her to wait as he wanted to meet Asim. Later in the video, he goes on to Asim and cites an example of Asim’s connection with former contestant Himanshi Khurana. Parag said that Asim, in just two-week friendship, was pissed when someone insulted Himanshi but Parag has known Shefali for 10 years now. Furthermore, he warns Asim saying, “Ise koi kuch kaha to phaad ke rakh dunga.”

Furthermore, Parag Tyagi also asked Shefali Jariwala to start playing the game on the front foot and stay strong inside the house. Shefali Jariwala’s fans have praised Parag Tyagi for his actions while Asim’s fans have trolled Parag. They even mentioned that Parag hugged Paras who character assassinated his wife on the national television.

