Bigg Boss 13: Krushna Abhishek Feels Proud To Be Known As 'Arti Singh's Bhai'

Bigg Boss 13 has made its way in the hearts of the audience by highlighting the different shades of this season's contestants. From anger to love, Bigg Boss 13's house has touched every emotion. Exploring another one, recently inmate Arti Singh was overwhelmed when her brother Krushna Abhishek entered the house. Brother Krushna Abhishek not only showered love on Arti Singh but also shared the proud moment that he encountered because of Arti.

In the recent episode, Krushna Abhishek came to meet his sister Arti Singh. Arti Singh quickly identified his voice and ran towards her brother to hug him. Later in the leaving area, the siblings shared a few words. Krushna Abhishek encouraged and praised Arti Singh and said that she has done everything right in the house from the past 4 months. He also told that the audience is loving her for her performance.

While recalling an incident, Krushna Abhishek explained how proud he felt the moment he was called 'Arti Ka Bhai'. Later, the sibling duo broke down and Bigg Boss announced that there is something for Arti in the storage room. Arti seemed surprised and happy after seeing Krushna's kids there.

Arti not only hugged them tight but also introduced them to the other housemates. Later in the episode, she danced with them on the song Malhari. The episode came after Arti opened up about her past during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. While sharing the experience which moulded her life, she revealed that a man tried to molest her when she was a kid.

(*Cover Picture Courtesy: Colors TV Twitter*)

