Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth-Rashami's 'SidRa' Grabs The Limelight As 'SidNaaz' Takes A Backseat

Bigg Boss 13 has been soaring the popularity charts for many reasons. But one of them is inevitably the bitter-sweet relationship of contestants Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai. Right since the inception of the show, Sidharth and Rashami have had a rollercoaster ride of a journey as they sometimes embroiled with each other in nasty altercations which also led Rashami throwing tea at Sidharth or else they were also seen taking some sarcastic digs at each other.

The two also stunned their fans after they recreated their Dil Se Dil Tak music video, showcasing their infectious on-screen chemistry. It seems that their recent sarcastic and naughty moments in some of the latest episodes have won the hearts of their fans as they flooded the Twitterverse with some 'SidRa' tweets. Fans all over Twitter have been pouring out their love as Sidharth and Rashami have started with their cute nok jhonk on the show once again.

Sidharth and Rashami's sarcastic moments are being loved by the fans

In the recent episodes, the viewers are witnessing Sidharth and Rashami pulling each others' legs and taking some sarcastic digs at each other. They once again acted as a couple in an advertisement task. After some tense moments between the two, fans are loving this new and unexpected side of them. Check out some of the tweets.

Fans are celebrating the nok-jhonk of Sidra on Twitter

Manna padega #SidRa fan power ko



I love #RashamiDesai



Isk wajah se Shukla v positive dikh rha h... Though he tried to Poke her but Rash took it gracefully!



Ps:- I too like #SidRa, #RaSim — Sayonaira (@jugnu_fire) January 15, 2020

💕yaar badal na jana mausam ki tran💕 #SidRa



Video credits= colors tv and viacom 18

No copyright infringement intended pic.twitter.com/2oAseJ1cYT — 𝕐𝕦𝕤𝕙🧚‍♀️ℂ𝕒𝕟𝕕𝕪 (@YushnaYuhee) January 15, 2020

Anyone noticed? When sid's mother was hugging Sid, why camera man highlight Rashami's Reaction? The editor is also #SidRa shipper 😂#RashamiDesai #SidRa — MAhnOor🇵🇰|Rashamian💞 (@N0tago0dgirL) January 15, 2020

This was #RashamiDesai's reaction when Sidharth had tears in his eyes while he hugged his mummy#SidRa pic.twitter.com/YUJhKcG8MD — Dream Girl (@dreamgirl10055) January 15, 2020

Image and Video Courtesy: Twitter

