Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth-Rashami's 'SidRa' Grabs The Limelight As 'SidNaaz' Takes A Backseat

Television News

Bigg Boss 13 contestants Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai are currently winning several hearts with their bitter-sweet sarcastic digs at each other. Read On.

Written By Shreshtha Chaudhury | Mumbai | Updated On:
bigg boss 13

Bigg Boss 13 has been soaring the popularity charts for many reasons. But one of them is inevitably the bitter-sweet relationship of contestants Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai. Right since the inception of the show, Sidharth and Rashami have had a rollercoaster ride of a journey as they sometimes embroiled with each other in nasty altercations which also led Rashami throwing tea at Sidharth or else they were also seen taking some sarcastic digs at each other.

The two also stunned their fans after they recreated their Dil Se Dil Tak music video, showcasing their infectious on-screen chemistry. It seems that their recent sarcastic and naughty moments in some of the latest episodes have won the hearts of their fans as they flooded the Twitterverse with some 'SidRa' tweets. Fans all over Twitter have been pouring out their love as Sidharth and Rashami have started with their cute nok jhonk on the show once again.

Sidharth and Rashami's sarcastic moments are being loved by the fans

In the recent episodes, the viewers are witnessing Sidharth and Rashami pulling each others' legs and taking some sarcastic digs at each other. They once again acted as a couple in an advertisement task. After some tense moments between the two, fans are loving this new and unexpected side of them. Check out some of the tweets. 

Fans are celebrating the nok-jhonk of Sidra on Twitter

Image and Video Courtesy: Twitter

 

 

