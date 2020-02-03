Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections

Asim Riaz's #AsimForTheWin Creates History On Twitter; Garners 15 Million+ Tweets

Television News

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz's die-hard fans started trending #AsimForTheWin recently to bring him closer to the trophy. Check out all of the lovely tweets

Written By Shreshtha Chaudhury | Mumbai | Updated On:
bigg boss 13

Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most popular television reality show and has kept its fans glued to the television screens for its interesting twists and turns. Some of the contestants of this season have achieved some astounding popularity amongst the fans. Talking about the contestants, Asim Riaz is one of the most talked-about contenders of this season and has garnered an enviable fan-following due to his stunning transformation in the show. Asim is one of the most trending contestants on social media. Be it his reunion with his brother Umar Riaz or him meeting his ladylove Himanshi Khurrana, Asim's fans leave no stone unturned to celebrate his high moments on the show. 

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana Says 'I Love You' To Asim Riaz In Front Of Salman Khan

Many celebrities are coming in support for Asim

Recently Asim's fans started a trend to bring him closer to the trophy. They started trending #AsimForTheWin and the trend achieved an impressive record and completed 15 million tweets reportedly. Not only some fans, but even some well-known celebrities are also coming in support for Asim. Some of them are Akshaye Khanna, Meera Chopra, Sana Khan, Gauahar Khan and Ajaz Khan. Check out some of the tweets. 

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Khan MIFFED With Rashami Desai-Sidharth Shukla's Growing Friendship?

Asim's fans shower loads of love for him

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Is Shehnaaz Gill Evicted From The House? Watch Latest Promo 

Image Courtesy: Daksha Parakh Twitter, Shahrukh Twitter, Yaseen Khan Twitter, Ayyub Twitter

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
BJP MLA STOKES CONTROVERSY
CHINMAYANAND GRANTED BAIL BY HC
NCP BASHES BJP MP ON GANDHI
SAIF ON 'LOVE AAJ KAL' TRAILER
OPPO RAISES SLOGANS AGAINST THAKUR
BABUL SUPRIYO: 'ISOLATED INCIDENTS'