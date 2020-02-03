Asim Riaz's #AsimForTheWin Creates History On Twitter; Garners 15 Million+ Tweets

Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most popular television reality show and has kept its fans glued to the television screens for its interesting twists and turns. Some of the contestants of this season have achieved some astounding popularity amongst the fans. Talking about the contestants, Asim Riaz is one of the most talked-about contenders of this season and has garnered an enviable fan-following due to his stunning transformation in the show. Asim is one of the most trending contestants on social media. Be it his reunion with his brother Umar Riaz or him meeting his ladylove Himanshi Khurrana, Asim's fans leave no stone unturned to celebrate his high moments on the show.

Many celebrities are coming in support for Asim

Recently Asim's fans started a trend to bring him closer to the trophy. They started trending #AsimForTheWin and the trend achieved an impressive record and completed 15 million tweets reportedly. Not only some fans, but even some well-known celebrities are also coming in support for Asim. Some of them are Akshaye Khanna, Meera Chopra, Sana Khan, Gauahar Khan and Ajaz Khan. Check out some of the tweets.

Asim's fans shower loads of love for him

#AsimForTheWin

But then also in Bigg boss house handsome guy( Asim Riyaz) pic.twitter.com/SE2Ar1Vf4l — Ayyub (@Ayyub44507958) February 1, 2020

A winner isn't a person who makes someone lose. A winner is someone who responds authentically, by being credible, trust worthy, honest, genuine to himself first, and in doing so, he is to others.#AsimForTheWin https://t.co/zoW6n6n4uJ — Areesha Khan (@QayoomAmeer) February 1, 2020

The way he picked himanshi in his arms and ran to get her treatment was an epic moment. He may go overboard in fights but his heart is always in the right place! #AsimForTheWin — ASIM RIAZ FAN DOM 💪🦁💪 (@AmritenduN) February 1, 2020

