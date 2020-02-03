Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana Says 'I Love You' To Asim Riaz In Front Of Salman Khan

Bigg Boss 13 is the most popular television reality show and has kept its fans glued to the television screens for its interesting twists and turns. Recently, Bigg Boss bought another twist to the show by bringing the friends and family of the housemates as connections inside the house. With the connections week going this week, fans saw various fights and arguments and changing equations among the housemates after their connections revealed some insights about the other contestants.

Himanshi Khurana confesses her feelings for Asim Riaz:

The connection that grabbed the major limelight was Himanshi Khurana. Himanshi re-entered the house as Asim Riaz’s connection. Post the big reveal that Himanshi has parted ways with her former boyfriend, Asim confessed his feelings for her. He also went down on his knees and propose to Himanshi. He told her that he loves her a lot and would love to spend the rest of his life with her.

Himanshi just did not answer him and asked him for more time. On Weekend Ka Vaar episode Salman Khan lashed out Asim Riaz for constantly asking Himanshi Khurana for her feelings when she denied it once. He even asked Himanshi Khurana that does she really loves him? or she is still unsure about her feelings for him? To this Himanshi said that she will not confess anything on social media and she hardly knows Asim and this is a very big decision and she needs time. While Salman kept bashing Asim for his proposal and even asked him if it was all genuine or was just for the game.

Finally, after a lot of arguments, Himanshi confessed her feelings for Asim Riaz and sais that she loves him. She confessed her feelings in front of Salman Khan and said that 'Yes, I love him'. To which Salman replied this is how you make her confess Asim. The Dabangg actor later gave his best wishes to the two for the future.

Image Courtesy: Himanshi Khurana Instagram/ Asim Riaz Instagram

