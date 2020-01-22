The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Bigg Boss 13: Celebrities Who Are Supporting Sidharth Shukla In BB House

Television News

Like fans, even celebrities are divided as to who to support in the ongoing Bigg Boss 13. While some support Sidharth Shukla, others are in favour of Asim Riaz.

Written By Shweta Patokar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Bigg Boss 13

Post the recent fight between Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla during a task has caused havoc in the Bigg Boss house. Shukla had a breakdown post the fight to the extent that he said he wanted to quit the show. The fight also triggered many reactions on social media. Not only fans but even celebrities have made their support towards contestants very evident. Here are three celebrities who are supporting Sidharth Shukla.

Bigg Boss 13: Celebrities who came forward in support of Sidharth Shukla

Kainaat Arora

Actor Kainaat Arora also came out in support of the star post the fight in the house. She called Asim out on his behaviour and also added in the tweet how she hated him. She also shared that she never wants to see Asim again. 

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 13: Netizens Want Asim Riaz To Apologise To Sidharth Shukla After Their Fight

Vindu Dara Singh

It is no secret that Vindu Dara Singh is a staunch supporter of Sidharth Shukla. Evident from his social media, he often comes out in support of Shukla. He posted a strong tweet this time saying that Sidharth has already won the season. 

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 13 Offer Denied By Karan Wahi For THIS Reason. Read More Here

Sambhavna Seth

Sambhavna Seth is known for calling out on people and not sugarcoating the truth. She also came out in strong support of Sidharth and took a stand against Asim. She mentioned in her tweet that Asim should not have been in the Bigg Boss house due to his actions. 

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Paras Chhabra Challenges Rashami Desai To Trim Her Eyebrows

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 13 Written Update Jan 21: Shehnaaz Heartbroken Again After Sidharth Rebukes Her

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
BJP: 'WE ARE USED TO LAL MIRCHI'
CONG RELEASES LIST OF CAMPAIGNERS
CJI: ASSAM-TRIPURA PLEAS SEPARATE
MANGALURU BOMB PLANTER ARRESTED
SHIV SENA REFUTES CONGRESS
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA