Bigg Boss 13: Celebrities Who Are Supporting Sidharth Shukla In BB House

Post the recent fight between Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla during a task has caused havoc in the Bigg Boss house. Shukla had a breakdown post the fight to the extent that he said he wanted to quit the show. The fight also triggered many reactions on social media. Not only fans but even celebrities have made their support towards contestants very evident. Here are three celebrities who are supporting Sidharth Shukla.

Bigg Boss 13: Celebrities who came forward in support of Sidharth Shukla

Kainaat Arora

Never knew will hate any one so much from big boss ..as hate is too big a word !But just can’t stand this name #AsimRiaz !!Each word he speaks pokes to my ears &my people around !! #Disgusting & Hope not to ever c dis man in this life #bigboss #BigbossS13 @ColorsTV @BB13Official — Kainaat Arora (@kainaatarora) January 20, 2020

Actor Kainaat Arora also came out in support of the star post the fight in the house. She called Asim out on his behaviour and also added in the tweet how she hated him. She also shared that she never wants to see Asim again.

Vindu Dara Singh

No matter how much we explain to him he just doesn’t listen ! He will provoke , abuse , instigate and pray Sids hit him as the only way to beat Sid is to get beaten by Sid warna Sid has already won this season . #SidharthShukla @EndemolShineIND @BiggBoss @ @ColorsTV @OrmaxMedia https://t.co/e0vkX2ViLW — Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) January 20, 2020

It is no secret that Vindu Dara Singh is a staunch supporter of Sidharth Shukla. Evident from his social media, he often comes out in support of Shukla. He posted a strong tweet this time saying that Sidharth has already won the season.

Sambhavna Seth

On a serious note Asim needs help..Lejaana usko paagalkhane tha aur le gaye usse @BiggBoss ke ghar..Uski kya galti thi @BiggBoss @ColorsTV — Sambhavna Seth (@sambhavnaseth) January 20, 2020

Sambhavna Seth is known for calling out on people and not sugarcoating the truth. She also came out in strong support of Sidharth and took a stand against Asim. She mentioned in her tweet that Asim should not have been in the Bigg Boss house due to his actions.

