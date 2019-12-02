Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Advised Bed Rest; Will She Return To The Show?

Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 13 contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee had to make an exit from the show on medical grounds. According to reports, the contestant has now been discharged from the hospital. The actor was admitted to the hospital after she came out of the Bigg Boss house and has now returned to her home. Fans have poured in questions, asking the actor whether or not she would be returning back to the Bigg Boss house.

When will Devoleena Bhattacharjee return to the Bigg Boss 13 house?

As per reports, the Saath Nibhana Saathiya actor was in immense pain due to her back injury. As of now, Devoleena is under medical supervision and has been advised complete bed rest for the next few days by her doctors. In the recent episodes of Bigg Boss 13, it was seen that Devoleena was feeling unwell and was not being able to give her 100% in the show and the tasks. Netizens have shared about how much they miss the contestant on the show. There are rumours that Devoleena would be back soon after she feels better and would come along with several twists and turns. During her exit, Rashami Desai broke down into tears and Devoleena sang a song of dedication to their friendship. One of her fans on social media wrote that the actor would bounce back soon like a boss.

Ever since the news of Devoleena's injury has come out, netizens have been showering her with love and warm wishes, wishing for her quick recovery. The hashtag #getwellsoondevoleena was also trending on social media.

WTH!!! #DevoleenaBhattacharjee eliminated due to her back injury!!



Poor girl😭 pehle th fake eviction uske baad ye injury... Her journey would have been one of the best journey in bb house this season.. i pray for her speedy recovery that's it 😭😭😭#BiggBoss13 — Soni 🧚 (@_Soni_speaks) November 30, 2019

#BiggBoss13#DevoleenaBhattacharjee is unwell and it's good she has been out for bed rest and taking care of her health. Health is more important than the show. She will bounce back soon .

Keeping everything aside I just want her #GetWellSoonDevoleena — DevNa| Devoleena FanClub🌸🌟 (@DevNaFC) November 30, 2019

