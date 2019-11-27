Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Gets Flirty With Sidharth Shukla Again

Bigg Boss 13 is witnessing the equations between the housemates changing with every passing week. The last few weeks also saw housemates Sidharth Shukla and Devoleena Bhattacharjee bond with each other. Devoleena was seen flirting with Sidharth and also waxed his hand while sitting on his lap during a fun task. Sidharth recently donned the cap of a dance teacher during the Bigg Boss College task. Devoleena was unwell during the last episode and could not participate in the task. However, in today's episode, we see her back with a bang wherein she not only participated in the task but also had a flirty banter with Sidharth again.

Devoleena will be at her flirty best with Sidharth

In the recently released promo, one can see Devoleena walking in seductively in Sidharth's class. She can be seen looking pretty in a black and white polka-dotted jumpsuit and wishes Sidharth good morning like a perfect diva. Soon Devoleena stands near her seat instead of sitting down. Sidharth asks her to take her seat. But Devoleena blushes and reveals that she cannot sit in front of him and is totally enamored by him. Sidharth also gives in to her coy flirtation. Her antics also leave her close friend Rashmi Desai laughing in splits. Watch the promo here.

Hindustani Bhau and Vishal will be seen getting into a fight

This is not the first time Sidharth and Devoleena have got cozy. Even during the earlier episodes, when Devoleena was not invited to Shefali Jariwala's party, she and Sidharth could be seen flirting and dancing with each other through the glass door. Devoleena's sassy avatar in the upcoming episode will surely come across as a treat for all her fans. Her fans were worried about her health and were also trending #GetWellSoonDevoleena on Twitter. While the task will see this light moment, things will also turn ugly as Hindustani Bhau and Vishal Aditya Singh will get into a bitter argument during the task. Vishal tells Bhau not to mess with him during the argument. Bhau will also hit back at the contestants and tell him that he would have shown who he really is if the task would have taken place outside the house.

