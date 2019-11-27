Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz And Himanshi Khurrana's Love Story Is Fake, Claim Fans

The recent episodes of Bigg Boss 13 are witnessing sparks fly between housemates Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurrana. Asim has finally confessed his feelings to Himanshi but it seems that the netizens are not approving of the budding romance. Twitterati is giving mixed reactions to the camaraderie between the two contestants. While some appreciated their bond, others called it a mere gimmick to gain more prominence on the show. Reportedly Himanshi is already engaged with someone so inevitably this new bond did not go down well with some viewers.

Netizens react to Asim and Himanshi's bond

Some of the Twitter users reportedly criticized Himanshi for starting a fake love affair with Asim just to stay relevant on the show. They also dissed her for being unfaithful to her partner. Asim and Himanshi's close friend, Shefali Jariwala also played a match-maker between the two but in some recent episodes, she was seen getting miffed with their closeness and informed Himanshi that Asim is getting over possessive for her. While Asim has confessed his feelings, Himanshi is yet to reciprocate to the same. Check out the reactions here.

#HimanshiKhurana is making a fake love angle with #AsimRiaz because they both want to create something like #SidNaaz to take on #SidNaz. Both #Asim and #Himanshi said they r not single so creating fake drama4d show.#BB13 #BigBoss13 @BiggBoss — Mumtaz Bhalla (@MumtazBhalla) November 26, 2019

#HimanshiKhurana .. She was playing with his feelings.. Kyunki usne to phele se hi kha hai ki uska Fieonse hai ghr ke bahar.. So ab kyu #AsimRiaz pai lattu ho rhi hai cheap / fake girl game ke liye kuch bhi karegi... #fakehimanshi #FAKEHIMANSHIKHURANA .. — Ashish Rawat (@AshishR31931897) November 26, 2019

I don't understand why #himanshikhurana is doing this. #asimriyaz ke liye, she's ruining her relationship outside. They're living in a house, they're attracted towards each other. Ghar ke bahar pata lgega aisa kuch hai hi nahi.. Himanshi sab kharab kar rhi h apne liye — Ginni (@vibezXs) November 26, 2019

Himanshi was miffed with Asim for flirting with her

Initially, Himanshi was angry with Asim constantly flirting with her even after knowing that she was engaged. But after he showed his caring side to her and took care of her when she was sick, Himanshi started getting close to him. It seems that the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 13 will also be a treat for all the 'Sidnaaz' fans out there. The recent promo of the show sees housemates Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill engage in an endearing pillow fight. Sidharth can also be seen throwing a pillow at Shehnaaz and she can be seen requesting him not to torment her. Shehnaaz too hits Sidharth hard with the pillow after which his reaction is truly amusing to witness.

