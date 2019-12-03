Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Confirms Returning To The Show

Devoleena Bhattacharjee was emerging to be one of the most popular contestants of Bigg Boss 13 but unfortunately, she had to exit the show mid-way this Weekend Ka Vaar owing to a back injury, much to the disappointment of her fans. The other housemates especially her close friend Rashami Desai was also left heartbroken by her exit from the house. The viewers were reportedly also demanding for her to return to the show after a speedy recovery and now it seems that their prayers have been answered. The Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actor has confirmed this news in a recent interview.

Devoleena confirmed her re-entry to the show

In an interview with an esteemed publication, Devoleena spoke about her re-entry to the show. She revealed that her unfortunate injury was destined. She added that while exiting the show, host Salman Khan told her to make a powerful re-entry after getting recovered as this is one of the most loved and popular seasons of Bigg Boss. Devoleena then revealed that she will soon be returning to the show after getting recovered completely. She also replied to a fan on social media that she will soon bounce back on the show. This surely came as a treat for all her fans.

It was https://t.co/cYdrZEz44k had to happen so happened.But I will bounce back & will surely join the house asap & now I have all the great reasons to be back❤️🙏🏻🌟 #gratitude #BB13 https://t.co/3wo0rsKTrX — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) December 1, 2019

The last episode saw the entry of three wild card contestants

The ex Bigg Boss contestants like Gauahar Khan and Sambhavna Seth also appreciated her for her stint on the show. This Weekend Ka Vaar saw the nominated contestants Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma getting safe from eviction because of Devoleena's exit from the house. The last episode also saw the entry of three wild card contestants on the show. They were Arhaan Khan, Shefali Bagga and Madhurima Tuli. The housemates had some mixed reactions on the entry of these wild card contestants. While Arhaan and Shefali are returning to the Bigg Boss house for the second time, Madhurima is seen entering the house for the first time.

