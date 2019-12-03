Bigg Boss 13: Checkout Sidharth Shukla And Shehnaaz Gill's Banter In The Bigg Boss House

Bigg Boss 13 is turning out to be one of the most vicious and controversial seasons of all time. From fights to love to also panic attacks, the contestants have their fans glued in front of the television screens to make them want to know more about everything that is happening in the house, especially about the contestants that they love and support.

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill share an adorable bond on the show and that is the reason why many people love watching Bigg Boss season 13. Their bond has gone from being at the peak to hitting the rock bottom too. However, both the contestants were quick to solve the differences between each other and bury the hatchet with a tight hug. The last Weekend Ka Vaar had their fans go gaga about their romance as Sidharth acted in a romantic video with Shehnaaz who also directed the video. Their sizzling chemistry took the internet by storm as soon as the video started surfacing on the internet. The duo was seen shaking a leg on the iconic song from the movie Student of the Year titled Ishq Wala Love.

Shehnaaz called Sidharth "Kuttey"

Recently, an old video of the contestants resurfaced on the internet. In the video, Sidharth Shukla is seen dissing Shehnaaz over her make-up by calling her "a monkey". Reacting to his remarks, Shehnaaz Gill jokingly called him 'kuttey'. Their banter continues to amuse Bigg Boss fans.

Their chemistry is being loved by everyone as Mahhi Vij, who is a friend with Sidharth, had also mentioned that she wants them to get married and her statement went on to grab many eyeballs.

