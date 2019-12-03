Bigg Boss 13 | Written Updates For December 02, 2019 | Housemates Welcome New Wildcards

Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most-watched and entertaining reality shows on Indian television. This celebrity season is turning out to be a blockbuster. Last night’s episode was full of drama. Read ahead to know what happened in the episode-

Bigg Boss 13 – December 02, 2019 written update

In last night’s episode of Bigg Boss 13, Himanshi, Shefali Zariwala, Asim, Vishal, and Rashami planned to steal the luxury food items as a sign of protest against Siddharth Shukla’s team, in case they didn’t get ration the next day. Asim informed Bhau about their intentions and came up with a plan to carry out the rationing like they usually did. Next morning, the housemates woke up to the energetic song, ‘Ruk Ruk Ruk’. Early in the morning, Siddharth got upset at the housemates when they asked him to manage the ration as they haven’t gotten any for the week, and told them it is not his duty. Parallel to this, Shehnaaz and Asim got into a fight when Shehnaaz asked him to help Hindustani Bhau with his bedroom duties, as Bhau was unwell. Asim refused to do so as he said that he will not be doing any duties this week. Later, Shehnaaz questioned Asim about helping Himanshi with her kitchen duties and not Bhau. Siddharth asked Shefali Zariwala to finish her own duties first, rather than helping others with their duties. However, she refused to follow his orders citing that she has done her part of duties.

Bigg Boss surprised the housemates by introducing a new task, 'Nazarandaz'. According to the task, three guests would enter the BB house, but all the contestants have to ignore them, in order to win points. The three guests were the former Bigg Boss 13 participants, Shefali Bagga, Arhaan Khan, and a new wild-card, Madhurima Tuli. Before the three entered the house, Bigg Boss informed them of all the rules and explained the task to them. They will later be joining the housemates as contestants for the season.

The first one to enter the house was Arhaan Khan. Arhaan tried to get Rashami’s attention. However, like all other housemates, she tried her best to ignore him. Then was Madhurima, who performed better than Arhaan and managed to score more than Arhaan. Last was Shefali Bagga, who raised the bar of performance. When Shefali Bagga entered the house, Paras and Shehnaaz couldn’t control themselves and hugged her.

After the task, the trio entered the house as wildcard contestants. While Vishal accepted that he still loves Madhurima, Arhaan confessed his love for Rashami in front of everybody. Rashami hugged him and said, “Stay like this forever." Later, Madhurima confronted Vishal and told him that he is only popular because she dated him. With the new wild card entries, the environment inside the Bigg Boss house has changed a lot. Stay tuned.

