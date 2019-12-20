Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena Bhattacharjee To Return, Vikas Gupta To Exit From The Show?

Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who recently had to take a break from Bigg Boss 13, will reportedly soon be returning to the show over the weekend. The Saath Nibhana Saathiya actor had to leave the house after her back injury increased following the tasks inside the house. According to media reports, Vikas Gupta who had entered the show as a proxy contestant will be exiting the show when Devoleena re-enters. Her die-hard fans had been missing her on the show especially witnessing her friendship unfold with Rashami Desai. One of the viewers took to the social media to write, 'Just waiting for #RashamiDesai reaction when @Devoleena_23 enters #BB13 again. As per my imagination, she is gonna run and hug her and I am sure it's gonna be an awe moment for us as fans and trust me. We miss u Come back soon maam #Devoleena ,#BB13. (sic)'

Vikas was introduced as a wild card contestant to the other housemates

Vikas entered the house as a proxy contestant for Devoleena but he was introduced as a wild card entry to the housemates. Devoleena's severe backache had also led her to not able to participate in any tasks. The contestant was reportedly hospitalised after exiting the house. Devoleena had also revealed in an interview with a portal about her exit from the house. She called it her destiny. She also said that while she was leaving the house, the host Salman Khan also told her that she should recover and come back again as this season is one of the most exciting seasons so far.

Devoleena shares close bond with Rashami Desai

Devoleena had confirmed that she will eventually return to the show. The contestant shared a close bond with Rashami who also took care of her during her backache. Rashami was also heartbroken when Devoleena had to quit the show. The recent episode will also see contestants Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz lock horns again. Are you excited for the upcoming episode? Let us know in the comments section.

