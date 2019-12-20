Bigg Boss 13 Vote: 'Let's Eliminate Arhaan', Say Fans On Social Media

The popular reality shows Bigg Boss 13 has entered its twelfth week. For the Weekend Ka Vaar, which will be telecasted on December 21, 2019, seven-contestants from the house are eliminated. Contestants like Sidharth Shukla, Arti Singh and Asim Riaz, who have been in the house from the start, are in the elimination list. Whereas contestant Shefali Bagga, who re-entered the house recently, is eliminated. Apart from them Arhaan Khan, Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli are also nominated for the week. A lot of things have happened, and more are waiting at the door to entertain the audience. The audience and fans of Bigg Boss 13 always keep themselves updated with every information related to the show.

Bigg Boss 13 vote: Social media predictions for this week's evictions

#BB13 #BiggBoss13



Poll :

Who will go home this week — BiggBoss13 (@Biggboss1113) December 17, 2019

Hello everyone. #RashamiDesai fans let's vote in huge numbers for #ShefaliBagga and #Madhurima and eliminate #ArhaanKhan.He.is making rashami guilty and making her game https://t.co/MuGDeH7TNg guys.Plzz plzzz vote for bagga and madhu both #BiggBoss13#BB13 — #Rashmian💞 (@RashamiFan4) December 19, 2019

So how many #RashamiDesai fans have voted for #ShefaliBagga and #Madhurima thulli ? I want to to comment and even want u all to keep voting for them as today is last day and we have to evict #ArhaanKhan at any cost for RAshu#BiggBoss13#BB13 — Aditya (@biggboss_critic) December 19, 2019

The majority of the netizens are hoping that Arhaan gets evicted this week. Whereas, a massive fanbase of Asim and Siddharth are seen supporting them. Rashami Desai's fans are also actively showing their support online. According to the fan predictions, there are high possibilities of Arhaan to leave the house this weekend.

