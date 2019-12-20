The Debate
Bigg Boss 13 Vote: 'Let's Eliminate Arhaan', Say Fans On Social Media

Television News

Bigg Boss 13 vote: Siddharth Shukla, Vishal Aditya Singh, Arti Singh, Arhaan Khan, Asim Riaz, Shefali Bagga and Madhurima Tuli; who will pack the back?

Written By Jiya Chulet | Mumbai | Updated On:
bigg boss 13 vote

The popular reality shows Bigg Boss 13 has entered its twelfth week. For the Weekend Ka Vaar, which will be telecasted on December 21, 2019, seven-contestants from the house are eliminated. Contestants like Sidharth Shukla, Arti Singh and Asim Riaz, who have been in the house from the start, are in the elimination list. Whereas contestant Shefali Bagga, who re-entered the house recently, is eliminated. Apart from them Arhaan Khan, Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli are also nominated for the week. A lot of things have happened, and more are waiting at the door to entertain the audience. The audience and fans of Bigg Boss 13 always keep themselves updated with every information related to the show. 

Bigg Boss 13 vote: Social media predictions for this week's evictions

READ | Bigg Boss 13: Mahira Sharma Gets Possessive For Paras Chhabra, Tells Shehnaaz To Back Off

READ | Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai Gives Insights Into Paras Chhabra & Akansha's Relationship

READ | Bigg Boss 13 | Written Update | December 19, 2019 | Captaincy Task Creates Ruckus

READ | Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Bagga Gets Into An Ugly Fight With Rashami Desai

The majority of the netizens are hoping that Arhaan gets evicted this week. Whereas, a massive fanbase of Asim and Siddharth are seen supporting them. Rashami Desai's fans are also actively showing their support online. According to the fan predictions, there are high possibilities of Arhaan to leave the house this weekend.

 

 

